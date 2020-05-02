Boeing raises $25bn in blowout debt sale

You are here

NEW YORK: Boeing has raised $25 billion in a bond offering, a blowout result for the planemaker, which it said helped the company to avoid taking government aid during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.

Boeing’s capital raise, first reported by Reuters earlier this week, is the sixth-largest investment-grade bond offering of all time and the biggest year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve’s intervention in the credit market has boosted prospects for troubled borrowers such as Boeing.

The US central bank has slashed interest rates to zero and rolled out around $2 trillion in lending commitments. While it has not yet snapped up any corporate bonds such as Boeing’s, its openness to doing so has buoyed credit markets.

The planemaker has been trying to bring its 737 MAX jet back into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered aviation and other industries. Business shutdowns around the world to curb the outbreak have dried up demand for air travel.

Earlier this week, Boeing was hoping to raise between $10 billion and $15 billion in the bond offering, but increased the size of the deal to $25 billion due to the strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Demand was stoked by high yields relative to Boeing’s other bond issues, Boeing’s earnings report on Wednesday and provisions in the offering that protect investors in case of a credit rating downgrade to junk status.

Following the bigger-than-expected bond offering, Boeing, which had been weighing seeking government aid, said it had no further plans to raise funds.

“As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the US government options at this time,” Boeing said in a statement. 

“We will continue to assess our liquidity position as the health crisis and our dynamic business environment evolve.” 

Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service estimated this month that Boeing’s funding needs could top $30 billion in 2020. The company secured about half of this by drawing down on a $13.8 billion credit line in March, Moody’s said.

Chicago-based Boeing sold seven new bonds with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2060. The new funds came at a higher price for Boeing than prior bond offerings, a sign of the company’s precarious financial situation.

Among the debt sold was a 10-year bond with a 5.15 percent yield and a 450 basis point premium to US Treasuries of a comparable duration, according to Refinitiv IFR data. By comparison, Boeing sold a 10.5-year bond in July with a 2.96 percent yield and at a 90 basis point premium to US Treasuries.

Given the higher yields on offer, there was around $75 billion’s worth of demand for the new bonds, one source said

S&P on Wednesday lowered its credit rating for Boeing to BBB-minus, one step above junk.

To placate investors over the risk of a potential downgrade to junk status, the bonds contained a provision that raises the coupon paid to bondholders if Boeing loses its investment-grade status.

Boeing had faced a May 1 deadline set by Treasury to seek priority funding from a $17 billion fund for national security-related companies. A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment on Boeing’s decision to forgo aid.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to provide financial assistance to Boeing. The company in March had said it backed $60 billion in government loans and loan guarantees for the entire aviation industry and its chief financial officer had warned the “markets essentially” were closed to Boeing.

Boeing said this week it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10 percent, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the pandemic, which drove its second consecutive quarterly loss.

Crash brings down Singapore oil tycoon

Singapore tycoon O.K. Lim built up his oil empire from a single-truck outfit. But the trading hero’s rags-to-riches saga ended when global oil markets were plunged into turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Crash brings down Singapore oil tycoon

  • High-risk strategy backfires as trading giant O.K. Lim reveals debts of more than $4bn in bombshell affidavit
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
AFP

SIGAPORE: Singapore tycoon O.K. Lim built up his oil empire from a single-truck outfit through hard work and high-risk gambles, a rags-to-riches tale that made him a legend among crude traders.

But it all came crashing down when oil markets were plunged into unprecedented turmoil by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed the keen poker player appeared to have overplayed his hand.
Lim — who projected a down-to-earth image but was, according to people who knew him, a “major risk-taker” — dashed to court seeking protection from creditors for his firm Hin Leong Trading last month.
In a bombshell affidavit seen by AFP, Lim revealed the oil trader had “in truth... not been making profits in the last few years,”  despite having officially reported a healthy profit in 2019.
He admitted the firm he founded in the 1960s after emigrating from China had hidden $800 million in losses over the years, while it also owes almost $4 billion to banks.
Lim took responsibility for ordering the company, one of Asia’s biggest oil traders, not to report the losses and also confessed it had sold off inventories that were supposed to backstop loans.
Hin Leong — meaning “prosperity” in Chinese — is one of the biggest industry casualties yet of the crude market collapse, and its demise last month marks an ignominious fall from grace for Lim.
The businessman, whose full name is Lim Oon Kuin, started the company with a single delivery truck shortly before Singapore became independent in 1965.
It grew into a major supplier of fuel used by ships, and its rise in some ways mirrored Singapore’s growth from a gritty port to an affluent financial hub.
The firm played a key role in helping the city-state become the world’s top ship refueling port, observers say, and it expanded into ship chartering and management with a subsidiary that has a fleet of more than 150 vessels.
The picture that emerges of Lim himself, now in his 70s, is complex.
On one hand, he was a low-profile individual who sought to project a humble image. But he maintained a firm grip on Hin Leong, with one oil trader in Singapore — who spoke anonymously — describing him as a “typical Asian patriarch making all the decisions for the family business.”
Jorge Montepeque, a veteran crude market executive who did business with Lim for a decade until 2001, said the Hin Leong founder could appear “almost detached” in meetings, as if unaware of what was happening.

FASTFACT

Global oil demand has collapsed by around a third this year because of the pandemic.

“But that’s not true, he very much knows what is going on... The reality is that he has been a major risk-taker,” he said.
The firm’s collapse has prompted a police investigation and sent shockwaves through the financial community, with a government agency offering assurances that the city-state’s “oil-trading sector remains resilient.”
The Singapore oil trader said: “Nobody appeared to have thought that anything was amiss. “The sentiment was that Hin Leong was too big to fail.”
But it appears that taking risks and failing to hedge against a downturn came back to bite Hin Leong when it was hit by a double blow — a Saudi-Russia price war and a virus-triggered demand shock.
Global oil demand has collapsed by around a third, according to some estimates, as the pandemic brings economic activity to a standstill.
A slide presentation made by Hin Leong for creditors before it went to court showed the company had total liabilities of $4.05 billion against assets of $714 million. Bank debts of $3.85 billion comprised the lion’s share of its liabilities, with large sums owed to lenders including HSBC, Dutch bank ABN Amro and France’s Societe Generale.
“What caught many by surprise was that they didn’t have the cash. I mean, these guys were big,” the oil trader said.
Hin Leong did not respond to requests for comment.
Lim has stepped down from his positions as director and managing director, although Hin Leong’s final fate is still uncertain at this stage.
Observers say that the firm had likely hoped China would contain the virus and the oil market turmoil would be short-lived.
But such a strategy, said oil executive Montepeque, was highly risky.

