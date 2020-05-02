You are here

US states loosen lockdowns as virus drug approved

US President Donald Trump listens to Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O’Day speak about the work OF Gilead in regards to HIV and Hepatitis C as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on May 1, 2020. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
  • US regulators have authorized the use of remdesivir to treat serious virus cases
  • US has 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and nearly 65,000 deaths
WASHINGTON: More US states eased pandemic lockdown measures on Friday even as coronavirus deaths rose, while American authorities greenlighted an experimental drug for emergency use on patients.
Washington also renewed its warnings to Beijing a day after President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on China, with the White House accusing Chinese authorities of “slow-walking” coronavirus data and putting US lives at risk.
India meanwhile announced that the world’s biggest lockdown — on most of the nation’s 1.3 billion people — would continue for two more weeks.
But several European countries have begun to ease restrictions that have shut in half the world, joining some Asian nations that feel they have already turned a corner.
The United States also took a major step in that direction, with Texas becoming the largest state yet to ease lockdowns, despite reporting 50 deaths on Thursday, the most there since the outbreak began.
Receptionist Diane Curtis headed to a mall in Houston to buy shoes and “get out of the house.”
“Eventually it’s like every other sickness that comes around,” she said of coronavirus. “It’ll go away but it’ll probably take time.”
With about 1.1 million confirmed cases, nearly 65,000 of them fatal, the United States has the highest tolls of any country.
“Hopefully, we’re going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless,” Trump said Friday at the White House, after suggesting earlier in the week the country could expect 60,000 or 70,000 fatalities.

Many Americans are wearying of stay-at-home orders. More protests demanding the end of restrictions took place in several states Friday including California, where officials had re-closed beaches to avoid a repeat of last weekend when crowds flocked to the shoreline.
Trump, eager for a turnaround, announced Friday that US regulators have authorized the use of remdesivir to treat serious virus cases. A major clinical trial found that the antiviral helped patients with serious cases of COVID-19 recover faster.
Meanwhile, the White House again pointed fingers at Beijing.
“It’s no secret that China mishandled this situation,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, highlighting what she described as Beijing’s failure to quickly share the virus’s genetic sequence or information on human-to-human transmission.
“Slow-walking some of that information put American lives at risk,” McEnany said.
Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.
The World Health Organization has asked to be allowed to take part in a Chinese investigation into the animal origins of the pandemic, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said Friday, adding that the global agency was “not currently involved in the studies in China” but would be “keen” to participate.
Washington’s sharp rhetoric, including Trump’s unproven allegation Thursday that the virus might have come from a Chinese lab in Wuhan — an accusation rejected by Beijing — and threats of more US trade tariffs sent stocks in London and New York tumbling.
The FTSE shed 1.7 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid more than 2.5 percent.
Tech giants Apple and Amazon became the latest firms to announce worrying results as corporations around the world shed staff and slash profit forecasts.
The economic mood darkened further with the release of a manufacturing survey that pointed to a historic decline in US output in April due to the pandemic.
The Cuban government suspended May Day celebrations on the island, normally marked by the country’s largest annual march, due to the pandemic.
But in more positive signs, South Africa and Austria were among those allowing some businesses to reopen from Friday, and hard-hit Spain’s latest daily death toll confirmed the pandemic there was slowing.
“The road ahead will be long and hard, and we will make mistakes,” warned South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Despite his caution, Johannesburg construction company owner Sean Lawrenson woke up at the crack of dawn for his first run in weeks.
“Gosh, I forgot how beautiful it was, how much I missed it. It felt great,” Lawrenson said, wearing a black face mask and beanie.
The pandemic’s global death toll has topped 235,000, according to an AFP tally of official sources.
More than 3.3 million infections have been recorded worldwide, likely a gross underestimate with many countries only testing the most serious cases.
British Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the UK has hit its target of conducting 100,000 coronavirus tests a day, a step toward eventually lifting lockdown rules in the country that this week overtook Spain to record the world’s third-highest death toll.
In Belgium, patients who survived the virus and emerged from comas were still too weak to leave hospitals.
“What is painful is to have to recover reflexes and actions that are completely natural,” said 74-year-old Pierre Fonteyne, as he gingerly returned to walking.
But there were signs the epidemic may just be getting underway in places that so far have been spared the worst.
In northern Nigeria’s Kano state, cases have almost tripled in a few days.
Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, head of a presidential COVID-19 taskforce, told AFP the region appeared to be “at the threshold of the community transmission stage.”

US FDA authorizes emergency use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir

US FDA authorizes emergency use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug remdesivir

WASHINGTON: Gilead Science Inc’s antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States.
During a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O’Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients.
“We’re humbled by this being an important first step for ... hospitalized patients. We want to make sure nothing gets in the way of these patients getting the medicine, so we made a decision to donate about 1.5 million vials,” he said.
Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for the price it plans to charge for the drug after those donations are used up.
The FDA authorization applies to patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 who require oxygen supplementation.
Gilead said the federal government will coordinate the donation and distribution of remdesivir to hospitals in cities hardest hit by COVID-19. Citing the drug’s limited supply, the company said hospitals with intensive care units and other hospitals that the government deems most in need will receive priority.
Countries around the world are reeling from the novel coronavirus. There are more than 1 million cases and over 63,000 people have died in the United States, where much of the country is on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
Gilead said on Wednesday the drug, which is given by intravenous infusion, had helped improve outcomes for patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection.
Data released this week from a National Institutes of Health trial showed that remdesivir reduced hospitalization stays by 31% compared to a placebo treatment.
Interest in Gilead’s drug has been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.
The recent clinical data has raised hopes remdesivir might be an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 3 million people and killed over 225,000 worldwide.
A draft study abstract released inadvertently by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week said remdesivir failed to improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream. The drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.
Remdesivir, which previously failed as a treatment for Ebola, is being tried against COVID-19 because it is designed to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses, including the new coronavirus, make copies of themselves and potentially overwhelm their host’s immune system.
Vice President Mike Pence said the 1.5 million vials would start being distributed to hospitals on Monday.

