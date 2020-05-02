Saudis return home from Georgia, Azerbaijan amid coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has received repatriated nationals from Georgia and Azerbaijan, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to facilitate the return of stranded Saudis amid the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency has reported.

A Saudi Arabian flight landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and the passengers were received by officials for necessary health checks.

The returnees went through a 12-stage clearing process at the airport, which included thermal screening and sterilization.

They were then referred to quarantine areas prepared by the ministries of health and tourism.