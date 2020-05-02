You are here

  Saudis return home from Georgia, Azerbaijan amid coronavirus outbreak

Saudis return home from Georgia, Azerbaijan amid coronavirus outbreak

Saudi Arabian flight landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (File/AFP)
  • The passengers were received by officials for necessary health checks
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has received repatriated nationals from Georgia and Azerbaijan, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to facilitate the return of stranded Saudis amid the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency has reported.

A Saudi Arabian flight landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and the passengers were received by officials for necessary health checks.

The returnees went through a 12-stage clearing process at the airport, which included thermal screening and sterilization.

They were then referred to quarantine areas prepared by the ministries of health and tourism.

Saudi Arabia pledges $2.66m worth of aid to Palestine as coronavirus relief

  • The $2.66 million supplies, include medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, with its charity arm King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), has pledged more than $2.5 million worth of medical supplies to Palestine in the fight against coronavirus, state-run SPA reported.

The $2.66 million supplies, include medical equipment from Europe, China and the Kingdom.

The aid comes as the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of cooperation against the pandemic.

