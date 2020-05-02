India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers

You are here

Drivers of a government bus wear protection gear before students coming back from the Western Indian state of Rajasthan. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • As part of its efforts to fight the deadly virus, India last month launched the app Aarogya Setu
  • India would extend its nationwide control measures for another two weeks from Monday to battle the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness
NEW DELHI: India has mandated that all public and private sector employees use a government-backed Bluetooth tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices as New Delhi begins easing some of its lockdown measures in lower-risk areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Friday said India — the country with the largest number of people in lockdown — would extend its nationwide control measures for another two weeks from Monday to battle the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, but allow “considerable relaxations” in lower-risk districts.
As part of its efforts to fight the deadly virus, India last month launched the app Aarogya Setu — meaning Health Bridge — a Bluetooth and GPS-based system developed by the country’s National Informatics Center. The app alerts users who may have come in contact with people later found to be positive for COVID-19 or deemed to be at high risk.
“Use of Aarogya Setu shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public,” India’s Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification late on Friday.
It will the responsibility of the heads of companies and organizations “to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees,” the ministry said.
Officials at India’s technology ministry and a lawyer who framed the privacy policy for Aarogya Setu told Reuters the app needs to be on at least 200 million phones for it to be effective in the country of 1.3 billion people.
The app has been downloaded around 50 million times on Android phones, which dominate India’s smartphone user base of 500 million, according to Google Play Store data.
The app’s compulsory use is raising concerns among privacy advocates, who say it is unclear how the data will be used and who stress that India lacks privacy laws to govern the app.
“Such a move should be backed by a dedicated law which provides strong data protection cover and is under the oversight of an independent body,” said Udbhav Tiwari, Public Policy Adviser for Internet company Mozilla.
New Delhi has said the app will not infringe on privacy as all data is collected anonymously.
The app can help authorities identify virus hotspots and better-target health efforts, the tech ministry told Reuters in late April, adding that information on the app is used “only for administering necessary medical interventions.”
On Friday, the government said that offices re-opening will also have to implement measures like gaps between shifts and staggered lunch breaks to contain spread of the coronavirus that has infected 3.3 million worldwide and caused more than 230,000 deaths.
India has reported over 37,000 cases and 1,218 deaths from the virus.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Small coronavirus outbreak at Australian meat factory as cases keep dropping

Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Small coronavirus outbreak at Australian meat factory as cases keep dropping

  • Over the past week Australia has recorded an average of only 13 new cases each day
  • Local clusters of COVID-19 and cruise ships infections have accounted for a large percentage of Australia’s nearly 6,800 cases and 93 deaths
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

A small coronavirus cluster has emerged at a meat factory in the Australian state of Victoria, health officials said on Saturday, as parts of the country started easing social distancing restrictions after suppressing the infection rate to below 1 percent.
Australia and neighboring New Zealand, which have closed borders and imposed lockdowns and tight social restrictions, have been hailed for containing COVID-19 outbreaks, but the measures are set to push both economies into recession.
Over the past week Australia has recorded an average of only 13 new cases each day, the health ministry said.
Local clusters of COVID-19 and cruise ships infections have accounted for a large percentage of Australia’s nearly 6,800 cases and 93 deaths.
Victoria reported seven new cases on Saturday, three of which were related to a meat-processing facility, said its health minister. A total of eight employees have tested positive.
In Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) two out of five new cases were recorded at the Newmarch aged care facility in Sydney, where about 60 people have been infected and 13 died.
New Zealand, which had imposed a total lockdown for all its ciitzens, recorded one new death on Saturday, bringing the toll to 20. There were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections on Saturday, that raised the total to 1,134.
The Australian government will meet next Friday, a week ahead of schedule, to decide whether to ease social distancing restrictions, as the numbers of new infections dwindle and pressure mounts for business and schools to reopen. .
Some of Australia’s states and territories have already moved this week to ease social distancing rules, to a various degree, reopening parks and allowing for more gatherings and social activities.
But the state of Victoria is not expected to ease its measures before a state of emergency expires on May 11.
On Saturday, Australia’s National Rugby League cleared another key step in the plan to resume their 2020 season before the end of the month when the New Zealand Warriors team was given permission to enter the country.
NSW said on Saturday it will reopen some beauty salons for purchases only, not services. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that a gradual loosening of “onerous” restrictions key to keep the virus under control.
“If we take our foot off the brake, we’ll certainly end up in deep trouble,” Hazzard said.

