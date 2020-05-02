You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

Cars drive in the Egyptian capital Cairo's Tahrir square, shortly before the first day of a two-weeks night-time curfew imposed by the authorities to contain the spread of the novel coronaviru began on March 25, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3d4c

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

  • The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s four ram-headed sphinxes have been placed in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square after restoration work, local daily Egypt Today reported citing Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project, which is one of Egypt’s plans to showcase the country’s civilization.
The project was financed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, in coordination with Cairo Governorate, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Egypt’s Arab Contractors company transported the sphinxes under the supervision of a team of restorers and archaeologists from the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

photos
Offbeat
Egypt’s dynasty of big cat trainers takes the show home
Middle-East
Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed or injured in North Sinai blast

Dubai teachers reject school’s salaries cuts, put staff on unpaid leave

Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai teachers reject school’s salaries cuts, put staff on unpaid leave

  • A teacher said the measures were unfair
Updated 15 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Teachers at a Dubai school have rejected a proposal from their employer to cut wages and impose unpaid leave as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The American International School (AIS) in Dubai previously said it would place some teachers on unpaid leave, and implement pay cuts for five months – April 1 to August 31, local daily Gulf News has reported.

But despite some staff refusing to accept the “offer,” the school  has said it has no alternative, telling staff: “due to the current lockdown of schools as per government regulations, we cannot amend our offer and therefore cannot accept your rejection of the same.”

A representative at Athena Education, the operator of AIS, said they were following “government regulation” in implementing staff decisions.

One teacher told Gulf News she was a principal earner in her family, and the decision from the school was unfair.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Related

Special
World
Dubai-based Pakistani doctors volunteer for COVID-19 duty
Middle-East
Dubai Police arrests group of young people for violating COVID-19 precautions

Latest updates

Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square
Dubai teachers reject school’s salaries cuts, put staff on unpaid leave
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber team up to benefit frontline workers
Gigi Hadid confirms she’s expecting her first child
Yemen records first known coronavirus case in Taiz province as virus spreads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.