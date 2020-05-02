Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square

Dubai teachers reject school’s salaries cuts, put staff on unpaid leave

DUBAI: Teachers at a Dubai school have rejected a proposal from their employer to cut wages and impose unpaid leave as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

The American International School (AIS) in Dubai previously said it would place some teachers on unpaid leave, and implement pay cuts for five months – April 1 to August 31, local daily Gulf News has reported.

But despite some staff refusing to accept the “offer,” the school has said it has no alternative, telling staff: “due to the current lockdown of schools as per government regulations, we cannot amend our offer and therefore cannot accept your rejection of the same.”

A representative at Athena Education, the operator of AIS, said they were following “government regulation” in implementing staff decisions.

One teacher told Gulf News she was a principal earner in her family, and the decision from the school was unfair.