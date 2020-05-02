DUBAI: Egypt’s four ram-headed sphinxes have been placed in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square after restoration work, local daily Egypt Today reported citing Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project, which is one of Egypt’s plans to showcase the country’s civilization.
The project was financed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, in coordination with Cairo Governorate, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Egypt’s Arab Contractors company transported the sphinxes under the supervision of a team of restorers and archaeologists from the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square
https://arab.news/v3d4c
Egypt sphinxes moved to Tahrir Square
- The four ram-headed sphinxes will be placed in wooden boxes until the opening of the Tahrir square development project
DUBAI: Egypt’s four ram-headed sphinxes have been placed in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square after restoration work, local daily Egypt Today reported citing Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.