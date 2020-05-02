You are here

US military warns of 'responses' if Taliban violence continues

An Afghan special force member stands guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
Updated 02 May 2020
AFP

US military warns of 'responses' if Taliban violence continues

  • US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said “all sides” must show restraint to prevent further bloodshed
  • Under the terms of a US-Taliban deal signed February 29, the Taliban committed to stop striking US and foreign partner troops, and agreed to start peace talks with the Kabul administration
Updated 02 May 2020
AFP

KABUL: The US military in Afghanistan Saturday urged warring parties to “return to the political path” in a rare open letter to the Taliban as a surge in violence risks shattering a hoped-for peace process.
In a two-page letter to the Taliban, US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said “all sides” must show restraint to prevent further bloodshed.
“If the violence cannot be reduced then yes, there will be responses,” Leggett wrote in a letter to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
“All sides must also return to the political path... Afghans should sit down now and begin talking about the future of Afghanistan together.”
The letter came after General Scott Miller, who leads US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, on April 28 warned the Taliban of potential consequences to continued violence.
Under the terms of a US-Taliban deal signed February 29, the Taliban committed to stop striking US and foreign partner troops, and agreed to start peace talks with the Kabul administration following an exchange of prisoners.
In return, the US and other foreign troops will leave Afghanistan within 14 months of the deal signing.
The US agreed not to attack the Taliban, though it has reserved the right to hit them to support Afghan forces if they come under attack.
The Taliban also verbally committed to reduce violence by as much as 80 percent, Leggett said, and to halt attacks on urban areas. Instead, there has been a “drastic increase” in violence, he noted.
While the Taliban have refrained from hitting coalition forces and cities, they returned to the battlefield the moment the deal was signed and have been unleashing an average of 55 attacks a day on Afghan forces, according to Afghan officials.
Meanwhile the prisoner swap has stalled as the Afghan government frets about releasing hard-line Taliban members who will return to the fight.
In a short response to Leggett’s letter, Mujahid scolded the US for making “provocative statements.”
“We are committed to our end, honor your own obligations,” Mujahid wrote on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants American troops home, and the Taliban realize that as long as they don’t hit American or foreign troops, there are few consequences for continued attacks, experts say.

Topics: United States Taliban Afghanistan

MPs demand UK sanctions over Israeli annexation plan

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

MPs demand UK sanctions over Israeli annexation plan

  • 127 politicians from across political spectrum express ‘outrage’ over ‘serious breach of international law’
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British politicians from across the political spectrum have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that the government make clear its intention to impose sanctions on Israel if it presses ahead with plans to annex occupied Palestinian territory.

It comes in the wake of a coalition government agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, which is set to propose legislation approving the annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank, a key electoral pledge of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The 127 members of the UK Parliament and House of Lords who signed the letter expressed their “outrage” at the new Israeli government’s annexation plan.

The letter said such a move would prove a “mortal blow to chances of peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on any viable two-state solution,” and would be “a serious breach of international law.”

The signatories include former Liberal Democrat leader Lord Menzies Campbell, former Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott MP, former Conservative Party chairs Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Lord Chris Patten, and Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill.

FASTFACT

West Bank-Crimea comparisons

The British leaders said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They said not sanctioning Israel in such an event would contradict the precedent set in the UK’s sanctioning of Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

That, they said, was a “recent example where Britain quite properly opposed such acts with appropriate measures, including robust sanctions.”

The letter added: “If we are to prevent other states with territorial ambitions from copying Israeli illegal behavior, the UK must take a lead in standing up to this aggression.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has ignored our words. We need to prevent his government from setting this alarmingly dangerous precedent in international relations.”

The letter was organized by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU), which called the breadth of feeling across the UK’s political spectrum on the issue “unprecedented.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, meanwhile, has written a separate letter to her government counterpart Dominic Raab, asking him to publicly state his opposition to the annexation plan.

CAABU said in a statement: “Politicians including former cabinet members, ministers and senior diplomats, demanded actions not words in opposing any Israeli annexation.”

Its Director Chris Doyle added: “Sanctions should not be entered into lightly but such an action would more than warrant it, just as we did with Russia over Crimea. For too long we have stood and watched as Israel violated Palestinian human rights.”

CAABU Chairman David Jones MP said: “I am sure the (UK) government understands just how serious a breach of international law any Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory would be. As this letter shows, it would have widespread support to hold Israel account should it cross this line.  

“Sadly this will probably require more than words; but such a violation of the rule of law cannot go unchallenged. I hope Israeli leaders will think twice before such a drastic decision, which would irrevocably destroy the chances of a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.” 

The EU strongly condemned Israel’s annexation plan at a UN meeting in April.

Topics: UK Israel Palestine sanctions

