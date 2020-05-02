You are here

Saudi based dialogue center activities benefit more than 22,000 people

Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan
  • KACND’s Dialogue Academy held remote training programs for men and women, benefiting 3,263 people
RIYADH: More than 22,000 people have benefited from programs and meetings that promote dialogue and national cohesion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) has held meetings, forums, training programs, interactive competitions using technology to access as many viewers and participants as possible from its headquarters and branches.

“The meetings and forums were held by the center’s headquarters in Riyadh, its branches and its supervisors in the regions,” said KACND’s secretary-general, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan. “They fall within KACND’s plan aimed at holding its activities remotely during the period of implementation of the anti-coronavirus measures to ensure everyone’s safety. Switching to remote work proved the readiness of the center’s staff to deal with any work mechanism emergency and rely on new technologies.”

In one of the center's meetings, titled “The Kingdom’s Remote Dialogues ... National Cadres Addressing Crises,” scientists, officials, academics and specialists reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and management of the pandemic in various fields including the media and healthcare. It recorded 10,500 views.

KACND’s Dialogue Academy held remote training programs for men and women, benefiting 3,263 people. Issues such as family dialogue, communication skills, dialogue in a work environment, and dialogue between spouses and with children were discussed.

The center recently launched its “Virtual Dialogue” website, which provides interactive pages of the Dialogue Exhibition without people having to go to the center’s headquarters, benefitting 6,088 visitors so far.

In addition, the center presented awards amounting to SR48,000 ($12,768) as part of an initiative that allows young men and women to perfect their dialogue and debating skills.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia isolates Dammam, prevents entry and exit starting Sunday

  Vital factories within the city's second industrial area are allowed to operate at only one third of their capacity
  These measures have been taken within the efforts made by the Saudi Arabia to preserve public health by preventing the spread of the coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said on Saturday that it will be isolating Dammam and preventing entry and exit starting Sunday until further notice, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.

Additional precautionary measures were implemented, while residents will continue to be free to roam around and tend to their needs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time. Essential work such as shipping and freight operations will continue.

Vital factories within the city's second industrial area are allowed to operate at only one third of their capacity.

These measures have been taken within the efforts made by the Saudi Arabia to preserve public health by preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Dammam

