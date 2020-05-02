Saudi based dialogue center activities benefit more than 22,000 people

RIYADH: More than 22,000 people have benefited from programs and meetings that promote dialogue and national cohesion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) has held meetings, forums, training programs, interactive competitions using technology to access as many viewers and participants as possible from its headquarters and branches.

“The meetings and forums were held by the center’s headquarters in Riyadh, its branches and its supervisors in the regions,” said KACND’s secretary-general, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan. “They fall within KACND’s plan aimed at holding its activities remotely during the period of implementation of the anti-coronavirus measures to ensure everyone’s safety. Switching to remote work proved the readiness of the center’s staff to deal with any work mechanism emergency and rely on new technologies.”

In one of the center's meetings, titled “The Kingdom’s Remote Dialogues ... National Cadres Addressing Crises,” scientists, officials, academics and specialists reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and management of the pandemic in various fields including the media and healthcare. It recorded 10,500 views.

KACND’s Dialogue Academy held remote training programs for men and women, benefiting 3,263 people. Issues such as family dialogue, communication skills, dialogue in a work environment, and dialogue between spouses and with children were discussed.

The center recently launched its “Virtual Dialogue” website, which provides interactive pages of the Dialogue Exhibition without people having to go to the center’s headquarters, benefitting 6,088 visitors so far.

In addition, the center presented awards amounting to SR48,000 ($12,768) as part of an initiative that allows young men and women to perfect their dialogue and debating skills.