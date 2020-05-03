You are here

Saudi Arabia launches iftar projects worldwide

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri inaugurate iftar project in Islamabad. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches iftar projects worldwide

  • Kingdom has allocated $1.3 million for iftar projects in 18 countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has launched Ramadan iftar projects in a number of countries, which aim to provide meals for 1 million people during the holy month of Ramadan.

King Salman has approved an increase in funding to SR5 million ($1.3 million) for Ramadan iftar projects in 18 countries around the world.

This year’s iftar project will be carried out through the distribution of food baskets in line with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Pakistan, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri inaugurated the initiative in the capital, Islamabad.

Al-Maliki said that the program was within the framework of the support of the king in the service of Islamic action.

Qadri also thanked — on behalf of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government and its people — the king and crown prince for the support provided by the Kingdom to those in need in Pakistan.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, Saudi Ambassador Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi launched the iftar project, including the supply of food baskets to those fasting during the holy month. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi Islamic Ministry, represented by the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Buenos Aires, launched the program there.

Saudi Deputy Ambassador to Argentina Mohammed Al-Aidan said that it was part of a number of projects launched to help Muslims around the world during the holy month.

The director of the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center, Ali bin Awadah Al-Shamrani, said that the program targeted more than 4,000 individuals by distributing 400 food baskets containing all the food requirements of families in the holy month. The center was working on distributing them according to precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Sarajevo, launched the program in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Hani bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Mominah.

The director of the King Fahd Cultural Center, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Sheikh, said that given global health conditions this year, the program would be implemented through food baskets distributed to needy people in all regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He indicated that the program would be implemented in the rest of the Balkan countries also covered by the program; it will be implemented in Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro, benefiting 60,000 individuals.

Yusuf Al-Turki, undersecretary at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah

Yusuf Al-Turki, undersecretary at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah

Yusuf Al-Turki has been the undersecretary for graduate studies and scientific research at King Abdul Aziz University (KAU), Jeddah, since November 2017.

Born in Makkah in 1958, Al-Turki started his academic career as a demonstrator after he got his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the College of Engineering at KAU in 1980.

In 1985, Al-Turki was awarded a doctorate in electrical power engineering from the University of Manchester, England.

He was then appointed as an assistant professor at KAU, and in 1991 he was promoted to associate professor. In 1999, he became a professor in the electrical and computer engineering department, where he worked until appointed to his present job in 2017.

Al-Turki enjoys extensive administrative experience. From 1991 to 1995, he worked at the director of studies and development office of KAU’s College of Engineering. From 1996 to 1997, he was the chairman of the electrical and computer engineering department, and from 1997 to 1999, he served as the vice dean for administrative and financial affairs at the College of Engineering.

Two years later, Al-Turki became director of the development and studies unit at the Research and Consultations Institute of KAU, and in 2002, he became its vice dean. Four years later, he became the dean for scientific research.

Recently, KAU announced the winners of a research initiative on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Forty-two research proposals have been selected out of the total 230. The selection committees focused on proposals that provided creative solutions.

Al-Turki said the researchers were encouraged to analyze the available data, review theses, publications and scientific articles on the pandemic and suggest fast and effective methods to diagnose the disease.

