You are here

  • Home
  • Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team

Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team

The US District Court for Central California has dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, in a crushing defeat for world champions. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btduh

Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

Equal pay case: Judge rules against US women’s soccer team

  • Prominent US women’s team star Megan Rapinoe said after learning of the court’s decision that the battle is not over
  • The women had been seeking back pay of $66 million under the Equal Pay Act
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: A federal judge dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims the players had been underpaid in a crushing defeat for the reigning world champions.

In a 32-page ruling, Judge Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF).

Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles.

But the judge said the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had been dismissed because there was evidence the women had previously turned down an offer in the collective bargaining agreement negotiations to be paid along the lines of the US men’s team.

“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.

“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure,” he said.

The US women were left stunned by their defeat on the pay issue. The women had been seeking back pay of $66 million under the Equal Pay Act.

Prominent US women’s team star Megan Rapinoe said after learning of the court’s decision that the battle is not over.

“We will never stop fighting for equality,” she wrote on Twitter.

A spokeswoman for the players reacted with dismay following Friday’s ruling.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” spokeswoman Molly Levinson said.

“We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.

“We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them.”

USSF said Friday night it would continue to work with the women’s program to grow the game in the United States.

“We look forward to working with the Women’s National Team to chart a positive path forward and to grow the game both here at home and around the world,” it said.

“We are committed to continuing that work to ensure our Women’s National Team remains the best in the world.”

The increasingly acrimonious lawsuit had taken a dramatic turn in March, when a filing by lawyers for the federation argued that US men’s team players required a “higher level of skill based on speed and strength” than the women.

The filing triggered outrage among the women’s players while influential sponsors such as Coca-Cola voiced disgust at the remarks.

USSF President Carlos Cordeiro later resigned following the uproar, with Rapinoe accusing the USSF of “blatant sexism” in its legal filings.

The US women, who clinched back-to-back World Cup wins with victory at last year’s finals in France, had based their claim for back pay in the disparities between prize money distributed by FIFA at the men’s and women’s World Cups.

Germany’s men won $35 million for their victory in the 2014 World Cup while France earned $38 million after triumphing in Russia in 2018.

The United States women, victors in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, earned total prize money of $6 million over the two tournaments.

The USSF argued in court that between the years 2015-2019, the women actually were paid more money than the men on both a cumulative and an average per game basis.

During that period the women’s national team received $24 million and an average of $220,747 per game while the men’s team received payments of $18 million and $212,639 per game.

Under the current CBA, which was signed in 2017, more than half the women’s team players receive an annual base salary of $167,000.

Topics: US Soccer Federation (USSF) football

Related

Sport
Sudan’s women pursue soccer dream, challenging conservatives

Egyptian tennis player follows brother in receiving life ban

Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

Egyptian tennis player follows brother in receiving life ban

  • Youssef Hassam, provisionally suspended since May 2019, had been banned for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

LONDON: Egyptian player Youssef Hossam has been banned from professional tennis for life for match-fixing, two years after his brother was also permanently excluded from the sport on corruption charges.
A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit issued Monday said the 21-year-old Youssef Hassam, provisionally suspended since May 2019, had been banned for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges.
The punishment was imposed by Jane Mulcahy QC, a senior English lawyer, following a three-day disciplinary hearing in London in March.
According to the statement, a TIU investigation revealed that in the four years from 2015-2019, Hossam “conspired with other parties to carry out an extensive campaign of betting-related corruption at the lower levels of professional tennis.”
These involved 21 breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption program, including eight cases of match fixing, six of facilitating gambling, two of soliciting other players not to use best efforts, three failures to report corrupt approaches and two failures to co-operate with a TIU investigation.
Hossam, currently a lowly 810 in the ATP singles rankings, having reached a career high of 291 in December 2017, is now “permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” the TIU statement said.
Life bans are comparatively rare in tennis but in 2018 Youssef’s brother, Karim Hossam, received such a suspension after being found guilty of 16 corruption charges that included providing inside information and facilitating betting.
While the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams are multi-millionaires, there have long been concerns that players in the lower levels of professional tennis are especially vulnerable to corruption given the relatively meagre prize money on offer in their tournaments.

Topics: Egypt tennis UK Ban

Related

Lifestyle
Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams take part in virtual tennis match

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: The art of weaving masterpieces with yarn
Saudi Arabia affirms commitment to Non-Aligned Movement coronavirus goals
How Saudi parents help their children fast during Ramadan
Saudi Govt agencies implement new directives to combat COVID-19
March 2020 data reveals alarming economic landscape for Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.