Prisoners take guards hostage in Brazil’s coronavirus-hit Manaus

Inmates are seen on the top of a tower of the Puraquequara prison during a rebellion to demand better conditions inside the prison in Manaus, Amazona State, Brazil, on May 2, 2020, during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP / MICHAEL DANTAS)
Updated 03 May 2020
Reuters

  • Ten guards and five inmates suffered non-critical injuries in the rebellion
  • Inmates in various Latin American nations have rebelled during the pandemic
MANAUS/RIO DE JANEIRO: An inmate uprising at a Brazilian prison stoked by fears of a coronavirus outbreak saw seven prison guards briefly taken hostage on Saturday in Manaus, a state capital deep in the Amazon rainforest where public services have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Prison authorities reported no deaths and said 10 guards and five inmates suffered non-critical injuries in the rebellion, which they described as a distraction from a foiled escape attempt.
Relatives of inmates who gathered outside the lockup said prisoners were rebelling due to poor conditions, including a lack of food, power and medical attention. Some said the spread of the coronavirus in Manaus made their concerns more urgent.
Officials did not respond to questions about fears of coronavirus spreading in the prison. Two other penitentiaries in the same state of Amazonas have had confirmed cases of the virus, according to local prison authorities.
Inmates in various Latin American nations have rebelled during the pandemic, amid fears the virus will rip through the region’s notoriously underfunded and overcrowded jails. In late April, inmates in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires climbed to the roof of a jail and set fire to mattresses, saying they refused to die while locked up. Nine inmates died in a prison riot in Peru earlier this week.
On Friday in Venezuela, a riot at a prison in Portuguesa state left at least 46 people dead and 60 injured, according to a rights group and an opposition lawmaker.
The violence at Brazil’s Puraquequara Penitentiary came as the coronavirus outbreak overwhelms public services in Manaus, which is burying victims in mass graves and warning of an imminent shortage of coffins.
Television network Globonews reported that Brazil’s national prison chaplaincy has sent a formal complaint to the public defender’s office in Manaus alleging that up to 300 inmates at the prison were sick, some with symptoms compatible with coronavirus. According to the report, authorities denied there were coronavirus cases inside the prison.
The chaplaincy, which is tied to the Catholic Church in Brazil, and state prison officials did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters on Saturday evening.
The defender’s office said it visited the prison in late March, and the chaplaincy’s complaint regarding the coronavirus “was not confirmed.” However, it said the possibility of the coronavirus spreading within the prison population is a concern, and it is working to move vulnerable prisoners to house arrest where possible.
Violence is rife in Brazil’s prisons, which are often controlled by organized crime. Human rights groups call conditions medieval, with food scarce and cells so packed that prisoners sometimes have no space to lie down.
In January 2017, almost 150 prisoners were killed as rival gangs battled each other in several prisons in northern and northeastern Brazil. In one particularly violent incident in Manaus, 57 inmates were killed, some of whom were decapitated and thrown over prison walls.
Last year, over 50 inmates were strangled or stabbed to death as rival gangs battled each other in four separate Manaus jails.

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border: Seoul

  • The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
  • A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea fired multiple gunshots toward the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula on Sunday, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military said.
The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance a day earlier of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.
“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul said.
The JCS added it was communicating with the North via their military hotline to determine the cause of the incident.
The two Koreas remain technically at war after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953, and despite its name, the Demilitarized Zone is one of the most fortified places on earth, replete with minefields and barbed-wire fences.
Easing military tensions on their border was one of the agreements reached between Kim and the South’s President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang in September 2018.
But most of the deals have not been acted on by the North, with Pyongyang largely cutting off contact with Seoul.

