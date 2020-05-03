You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis land in Jeddah on COVID-19 repatriation flights from Khartoum, Tunisia 

Saudis land in Jeddah on COVID-19 repatriation flights from Khartoum, Tunisia 

Passengers were then transported to guesthouses which have been designated as quarantine centers, where they will remain for 14 days.(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w384p

Updated 03 May 2020
Arab News

Saudis land in Jeddah on COVID-19 repatriation flights from Khartoum, Tunisia 

  • The Saudia flights were part of the ongoing project to return citizens to the Kingdom as the coronavirus pandemic continues
Updated 03 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Flights from Khartoum and Tunisia have landed in Jeddah carrying repatriated Saudi nationals, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The Saudia flights were part of the ongoing project to return citizens to the Kingdom as the coronavirus pandemic continues. 
On arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the repatriated citizens were greeted by representatives from various government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Health. 
Each person will undergo a series of preventive measures, including medical examinations carried out at the airport of the country of departure before boarding the plane.
They were monitored for their temperature by the Saudi Ministry of Health, using thermal imaging devices.
Passengers were then transported to guesthouses which have been designated as quarantine centers, where they will remain for 14 days.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 8 coronavirus deaths

Updated 56 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 8 coronavirus deaths

  • The ministry announced the recovery of 369 patients, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 4,134
Updated 56 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday eight deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 1,552 new cases.
Of the new cases, 245 were recorded in Jeddah, 221 in Makkah, 156 in Jubail, 150 in Dammam and 139 in Madinah.
The ministry also announced the recovery of 369 patients, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 4,134.
A total of 27,011 cases of the virus have been recorded in the Kingdom so far and 184 people have died from the disease.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia keeping ‘all options open’ to deal with virus impact: Finance Minister

Latest updates

Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows
Pompeo says ‘enormous evidence’ virus came from Wuhan lab
Saudi Arabia announces 8 coronavirus deaths
Syrian tycoon Makhlouf says security forces are arresting his employees
Rohingya refugees floating at sea land on Bangladesh island

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.