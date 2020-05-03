Saudis land in Jeddah on COVID-19 repatriation flights from Khartoum, Tunisia 

DUBAI: Flights from Khartoum and Tunisia have landed in Jeddah carrying repatriated Saudi nationals, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The Saudia flights were part of the ongoing project to return citizens to the Kingdom as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the repatriated citizens were greeted by representatives from various government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Health.

Each person will undergo a series of preventive measures, including medical examinations carried out at the airport of the country of departure before boarding the plane.

They were monitored for their temperature by the Saudi Ministry of Health, using thermal imaging devices.

Passengers were then transported to guesthouses which have been designated as quarantine centers, where they will remain for 14 days.