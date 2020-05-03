You are here

UAE warns against discrimination, imposes massive fines, jail term

The prosecutor’s office published a video on Twitter, explaining a federal law that prohibits any form of discrimination, including insulting religion. (File/Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has warned the public against acts of discrimination, adding violators will face a hefty fine of up to $272,000 or serve a minimum of five years in jail.
The prosecutor’s office published a video on Twitter, explaining a federal law that prohibits any form of discrimination, including insulting religion.
“Any person, who commits any act of discrimination of any form by any means of expression or by any other means, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not less than five years, and by a fine not less than 500,000 AED and not exceeding 1 million AED or either one of these two penalties,” read Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2015 on Combatting Discrimination and Hatred.

The new warning comes after an Emirati media personality was arrested last month for a racist video circulated online that targeted an unspecified community in the UAE.
The video was found to contradict the country’s’ efforts “to disseminate the values of tolerance,” according to an earlier statement by the Public Prosecution, adding it violated the UAE’s “foundational principles of justice and equality.

 

Topics: UAE racism fines

Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 

Updated 03 May 2020
ARAB NEWS 

Kuwait deputy interior minister praises national guard efforts during coronavirus 

Updated 03 May 2020
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Kuwait Deputy Interior Minister, Lieutenant-General Essam Al-Naham, on Saturday praised the efforts of the National Guard in setting up a field hospital in Mahboula, state news agency KUNA reported.
The deputy minister was given a tour of the hospital that was set up to face the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic. 
The hospital – that was set up in earlier April - receives up to 400 to 500 people a day. 
Mahboula was one of the main affected areas in Kuwait by the coronavirus. Last month it was one of the areas that the government had placed under complete lockdown.

Topics: Kuwait

