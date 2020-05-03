UAE warns against discrimination, imposes massive fines, jail term

DUBAI: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has warned the public against acts of discrimination, adding violators will face a hefty fine of up to $272,000 or serve a minimum of five years in jail.

The prosecutor’s office published a video on Twitter, explaining a federal law that prohibits any form of discrimination, including insulting religion.

“Any person, who commits any act of discrimination of any form by any means of expression or by any other means, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not less than five years, and by a fine not less than 500,000 AED and not exceeding 1 million AED or either one of these two penalties,” read Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2015 on Combatting Discrimination and Hatred.

#ثقافة_قانونية من النيابة العامة الاتحادية

جريمة التمييز طبقًا للمرسوم بقانون اتحادي رقم ٢ لسنة ٢٠١٥ في شأن مكافحة التمييز والكراهية وتعديلاته .#خلك_حكيم#النيابة_العامة_الاتحادية pic.twitter.com/bESvztyLBi — النيابة العامة (@UAE_PP) May 2, 2020

The new warning comes after an Emirati media personality was arrested last month for a racist video circulated online that targeted an unspecified community in the UAE.

The video was found to contradict the country’s’ efforts “to disseminate the values of tolerance,” according to an earlier statement by the Public Prosecution, adding it violated the UAE’s “foundational principles of justice and equality.