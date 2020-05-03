A new initiative is raising money for housing from sports fans

You are here

Since the launch of the platform a large number of people have made generous contributions to help needy people live a decent life.
Lojien Ben Gassem

  The Jood platform aims to reach all segments of society, and there is no doubt that the sports audience, which is often young, plays a huge role in the community
RIYADH: A private institution in Saudi Arabia has come up with the idea to use sports clubs to provide housing for families in need.
Unveiling the details of the project, called the Jood League, Jood Aleskan spokesman Majid Aba Al-Khail said the idea is to identify families in need and allocate them to one of the four participating Saudi clubs.
The clubs’ fans will then be encouraged to compete in raising funds for the families to help to provide housing.
Aba Al-Khail said this year they have been able to provide rental support to more than 800 families, providing housing for more than 480 families so far.
“The Jood platform aims to reach all segments of society, and there is no doubt that the sports audience, which is often young, plays a huge role in the community. Therefore, we want to reach out to these fans and introduce them to the platform through the highly popular sports clubs,” he said. “In order to reach out to all segments of society you have to vary your communication and media strategy.”
Al-Khail said that since the launch of the platform a large number of people have made generous contributions and the traffic to the platform has increased manifold.
He said they came up with the idea after researching the mechanisms of housing donation.

They looked aspects such as the donors’ confidence about their donation going to the right people, the ease of access of the beneficiary to the service, and the level of safety and the governance of the financial processes and transaction of the donation.
“After we found out that there is a need to address these points the idea of the Jood Aleskan platform emerged. We received support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who donated SR100 million and SR50 million respectively to the cause,” he said.
Al-Khail said they identify families in need in coordination with partner charities. Once families are identified, a social worker visits them to verify their claim, he added. Government sources and records are also used to double-check the authenticity of their claims before their final selection.
Once it is established that a family is eligible for support, the case is declared on the platform.
To make contributions or to find more information about the project visit https://joodeskan.org.sa/home.

 

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

Arab News

Mohammed Al-Dukhainy has been deputy of the strategic communications department at the General Authority for Statistics (GaSat) and the authority’s official spokesman since September 2019.

Al-Dukhainy, whose authority recently invited establishments to take part in a survey to measure the impact of COVID-19 on commercial activities in the Kingdom, said that the survey aimed to support policy- and decision-makers to build a system of procedures to foster the survival of commercial activities in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Dukhainy received his bachelor’s degree in education from King Saud University in Riyadh.

He started his career in 2000 as a teacher in the Eastern Province. After two years, he joined the media team of the education department in the province.

He then moved to the Education Ministry, where he was appointed head of the educational media department and the ministry’s official spokesperson from 2010 to late 2013.

He also became editor-in-chief of the Al-Ma’arifa Magazine, an education-focused monthly issued by the Education Ministry.

Some three years later, the former minister of education assigned Al-Dukhainy to supervise the ministry’s department of public relations and media, with all job powers granted and linked to the minister’s office.

Al-Dukhainy has undertaken a number of media courses and attended many specialized forums. He also attended a strategic planning course in Manchester. He has represented Saudi Arabia at many cultural and educational official gatherings and meetings.

