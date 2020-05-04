You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus cannot stop US, or Berkshire Hathaway: Chairman

Coronavirus cannot stop US, or Berkshire Hathaway: Chairman

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to the press during the annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bj5z

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus cannot stop US, or Berkshire Hathaway: Chairman

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YROK: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday said the US’ capacity to withstand crises provides a silver lining as it combats the coronavirus, even as he acknowledged that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.

During the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buffett said his conglomerate has taken many steps responding to the pandemic, including providing cash to struggling operating units, and throwing in the towel on a multi-billion-dollar bet on US airlines.
Buffett also said he remains keen on making a big acquisition, which he has not done since 2016, but has not provided financial support to companies as he did during the 2008 financial crisis because he saw nothing attractive enough, even after the recent bear market.
The 89-year-old opened the meeting in Omaha, Nebraska with remarks to soothe anxious investors, urging them to stay committed to stocks despite this year’s bear market, even if the pandemic gets a second wind late this year.
Illustrating his remarks with dozens of plain black-and-white slides, Buffett called dealing with the pandemic “quite an experiment” that had an “extraordinarily wide” range of possible economic outcomes.
But he said Americans have persevered and prospered through such crises as the Civil War in the 1860s, the influenza pandemic a century ago and the Great Depression. American “magic” prevailed before and would do again, he said.
“Nothing can stop America when you get right down to it,” Buffett said. “I will bet on America the rest of my life.”
The meeting was held virtually for the first time because of the pandemic, without shareholders in attendance, and streamed by Yahoo Finance.
Buffett and Vice Chairman Greg Abel, 57, answered shareholder questions posed by a reporter.
Abel has day-to-day oversight of Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, and is considered by many analysts and investors a top candidate to eventually succeed Buffett as chief executive.
The meeting began several hours after Berkshire reported a record $49.75 billion first-quarter net loss, reflecting huge unrealized losses on common stock holdings such as Bank of America Corp. and Apple Inc. during the market meltdown.
While quarterly operating profit rose 6 percent, several larger businesses including the BNSF railroad posted declines, hurt by the negative impact of COVID-19.
Buffett said operating earnings will, through at least this year, be “considerably less” than they would have been had the pandemic not occurred.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Warren Buffett says his conglomerate has taken many steps responding to the pandemic, including providing cash to struggling operating units, and throwing in the towel on a multi-billion-dollar bet on US airlines.

• Nothing can stop America when you get right down to it, I will bet on America the rest of my life, Buffett said.

Berkshire’s cash stake ended the quarter at a record $137.3 billion, though Buffett said “we’re willing to do something very big,” perhaps a $30 billion to $50 billion transaction.
Buffett said he “made a mistake” investing in the sector, which the pandemic has changed “in a very major way” with no fault of the airlines, leaving limited upside for investors. “It is basically that we shut off air travel in this country,” he said.
The meeting was devoid of the surrounding three-day weekend of dining, shopping and other celebratory events that annually draw tens of thousands of people to Omaha for what Buffett calls “Woodstock for Capitalists.”
Abel stood in for longtime Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 96, who normally joins Buffett to answer shareholder questions.
Buffett said Munger was in “fine shape” and “good health,” and looked forward to attending Berkshire’s 2021 annual meeting.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Years needed to restore demand, UAE airlines say
Business & Economy
How Boeing went from appealing for government aid to snubbing it

Norwegian Air gets bondholder deal on $1.2bn debt-for-equity swap

A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Norwegian Air gets bondholder deal on $1.2bn debt-for-equity swap

  • Norwegian Air is only paying invoices vital to maintaining minimum operations, such as salaries for staff still employed and critical IT infrastructure
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Norwegian Air said on Sunday it had secured support from enough bondholders for a $1.2 billion debt-for-equity swap, a vital step in helping it survive the coronavirus crisis.
The budget airline is poised to run out of cash by mid-May without approval for its plan, which involves handing over most of the company to its lessors and bondholders.
Airlines around the world have been hit particularly hard by the impact on travel of the coronavirus pandemic, with many forced to turn to governments for state aid to avoid bankruptcy.
The next step for Norwegian Air is to secure support from its lessors for its rescue plan, ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to get approval from shareholders.
Bondholders had turned down Norwegian Air’s plan on Friday, but on Sunday the airline said it had now secured a written agreement with the largest bondholders of the NAS07, without naming them, to improve some of the terms.
Although holders of three of its four bonds had given sufficient backing on Friday, support among holders of the NAS07 bond had fallen short of the minimum requirement, with only 62 percent voting in favor, less than the 67 percent required.
“I am pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with the bondholders,” CEO Jacob Shram said in a statement, which said that a vote will still need to take place on May 18 to ensure Norwegian Air secures the necessary 67 percent support.

SPEEDREAD

• Norwegian Air is poised to run out of cash by mid-May without approval for its plan, which involves handing over most of the company to its lessors and bondholders.

• Airlines around the world have been hit particularly hard by the impact on travel of the coronavirus pandemic, with many forced to turn to governments for state aid to avoid bankruptcy.

• The next step for Norwegian Air is to secure support from its lessors for its rescue plan, ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to get approval from shareholders.

The agreement will provide an improvement of terms for holders of the NAS07 — whose collateral include slots to fly in and out of London’s Gatwick airport — so that the value of their bonds after the conversion may be increased by up to 38 percent, against 20 percent earlier, based on valuations of the Gatwick slots.
The same terms would apply for holders of another bond, the NAS08, but not for those of the NAS09, Norwegian Air said.
Also on Monday, Norwegian is set to decide the timeline for the launch of a share issue, which will end on May 18. The airline has said it plans to raise 400 million crowns.
If successful, the debt-to-equity plan allows the carrier to tap government guarantees of up to 2.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($265 million), which hinge on a reduction in its debt to equity ratio, on top of 300 million crowns it has already received.
Norwegian Air is only paying invoices vital to maintaining minimum operations, such as salaries for staff still employed and critical IT infrastructure. It has put payments for ground handling, debt and leases on hold.

Topics: Oslo

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus cannot stop US, or Berkshire Hathaway: Chairman
Business & Economy
Indian bank bad debt could double after COVID-19 crisis

Latest updates

Influential German minister backs Bundesliga restart this month
Trump says up to 100,000 Americans may die from coronavirus
Norwegian Air gets bondholder deal on $1.2bn debt-for-equity swap
Indian bank bad debt could double after COVID-19 crisis
Mohammed Al-Dukhainy, official spokesman of the Saudi General Authority for Statistics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.