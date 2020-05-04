You are here

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair delayed to October 2021

The world event was originally set in October this year. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 May 2020
AP

  • The bureau said a required two-thirds of the countries in the organization had voted to approve the delay
AP

DUBAI: Dubai’s Expo 2020 world’s fair will be delayed to Oct. 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic, a Paris-based body behind the events said Monday.
Members of Bureau International des Expositions had been voting on the requested delay for days, with a final tally expected by the end of May.
On Monday, however, the bureau said a required two-thirds of the countries in the organization had voted to approve the delay, meaning it would be granted.
The bureau’s executive committee voted unanimously in April to back the proposal.
Dubai has bet billions of dollars on the event to rejuvenate its economy.
This skyscraper-studded city won the rights to host the event in 2014. That helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in this city-state that is home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.
Now, the pandemic has grounded flights by Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates, jeopardized global tourism and caused further panic in a real-estate market already down by a third since the 2014 announcement.

Topics: Dubai expo 2020 UAE Expo 2020 Dubai

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: monitor

Daesh has in the past claimed attacks in Daraa, killing six soldiers in July last year. (AFP)
AFP

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: monitor

  • Daraa has seen frequent violence seince being recaptured by government forces, but attacks on government buildings are uncommon
  • Over 380,000 people have been killed in Syria's nine-year civil war
AFP

BEIRUT: Unknown gunmen abducted and killed nine policemen Monday in southern Syria in a rare attack on a government building in the defeated cradle of the nine-year uprising, a monitor said.
The killings, for which there were no immediate claim of responsibility, occurred in a town called Muzayrib in Daraa province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“Unknown assailants attacked the municipality building... abducting nine members of the security forces before shooting them dead and abandoning their bodies in a square,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
State news agency SANA quoted the interior ministry as the nine policemen were killed “after a terrorist group attacked them as they were performing their job,” using the government’s term for rebels and jihadists.
Attacks are common in the province, which was retaken by regime forces from rebels in 2018, usually targeting loyalists and civilians working for the state, according to the Observatory.
But the nature of Monday’s incident and high toll are unusual.
“Usually attacks against regime forces target checkpoints or patrols, not government buildings,” Abdel Rahman said.
Daraa is considered to be the birthplace of the popular uprising that erupted across Syria in 2011, before spiralling into a full-blown conflict.
After its recapture by Russia-backed regime fighters in 2018, state institutions returned but the army is still not deployed in the whole province, says the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources in Syria.
Many former rebels stayed instead of evacuating under a Moscow-brokered deal, either joining the army or remaining in control of parts of the province and some neighborhoods of the provincial capital, also called Daraa.
The Daesh group has in the past claimed attacks in the area. In July last year it said it had killed six soldiers at a checkpoint.
The jihadists lost the last scrap of their territorial “caliphate” a year ago, but retain a presence in Syria’s vast Badia desert.
The civil war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting with the brutal repression of government protests.

Topics: Syria syrian civil war

