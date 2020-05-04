You are here

India’s ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings

ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer. (File/AFP)
NEW DELHI: Indian consumer goods giant ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a showdown with at least two unions, letters from both parties show.
The problems at ITC food plants in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra and in the southern state of Karnataka underscore labor issues facing firms in India, where a lockdown forced thousands of workers to return to their villages.
ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer.
In notices to employees of at least two food factories dated April 29, which were seen by Reuters, ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all, even though factories were open.
ITC said in a statement it had seen “tremendous co-operation” by workers to meet the demand of essential goods, and it had taken adequate safety measures at its factories.
And it said more than 50,000 workers have been paid in the last month, irrespective of their presence.
Food production has been classified as essential by the government during the nationwide lockdown.
While ITC had so far not taken any action against workers, the company notices said “absence without leave” would lead to salary cuts and “disciplinary action,” without elaborating.

‘In danger’
The ITC Foods Employees Union in Pune wrote to the company condemning the move, pointing out that many workers were back in their villages or staying in areas still under lockdown.
While ITC said in its notice it had taken adequate safety measures, the union said some workers were traveling in unsafe conditions without masks and social distancing.
“You are forcing more workers to report to duty which may put us all in danger,” the union said in its letter, which was dated April 30 and also seen by Reuters.
The Geneva-based International Union of Food Workers is helping ITC’s Pune employees union reach a resolution with local management, IUF India Campaign Officer Pravin Khotkar said.
At ITC’s Pune food plant, only around 100 of the 217 factory employees were currently reporting for work, with some still back in their villages around 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) away, a union member told Reuters on Monday.
“People were scared initially so they left,” said the union member on condition of anonymity. “They are still scared, but figuring how to come (back) after the company warning.”
India on Friday said its lockdown will continue until at least May 17, with some relaxations. But it could take people working or living in far flung areas time to get back to their jobs, with travel delays due to safety concerns.
“It is unfortunate that a few employees ... have chosen to absent themselves from work ... It is disheartening that a union is taking this unfortunate stand to defend the errant workers which undermines the diligent workers,” ITC said.
Reacting to a similar warning notice in early April from ITC, the union in Kolar district, Karnataka had written to ITC stating there was panic among families about returning to work, and it urged that no wages should be deducted.
ITC did not comment on whether it had sent similar notices to workers in its other food factories, which number 10 in all according to its 2019 annual report.

China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

Updated 04 May 2020
Reuters

China, Russia take advantage of virus emergency: US defense secretary

  • Both China and Russia have offered support to Italy, sending doctors, medical equipment and face masks to the country
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday Washington had evidence the disease emerged from a Chinese lab, which Beijing strongly denies
Updated 04 May 2020
Reuters

ROME: Russia and China are taking advantage of the coronavirus emergency to put their interests forward in Europe, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, describing Chinese efforts to promote Huawei mobile phone network equipment as malign.
“(The United States) is aware that some (countries) will try to use the pandemic as a way to invest in critical industry and infrastructure, with effect on security in the long term,” Esper told newspaper La Stampa, when asked whether China and Russia were trying to gain influence in Italy by sending aid.
“Potential opponents will almost certainly try to use their interest to put their interests forward and create divisions in NATO and Europe,” he said. “Huawei and 5G are an important example of this malign activity by China.”
Esper’s comments come at a time when some US officials have blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday Washington had evidence the disease emerged from a Chinese lab, which Beijing strongly denies.
Both China and Russia have offered support to Italy, sending doctors, medical equipment and face masks to the country which was the first in Europe to be hit hard by the outbreak.
The United States has long advised countries to boycott Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecoms equipment, in setting up new 5G mobile phone networks, and also to scrutinize gear from another Chinese firm, ZTE.
Washington says the equipment could be used by China to spy on communications. Huawei and ZTE deny their gear poses a security threat.
“Dependence on Chinese suppliers could make crucial systems vulnerable to interruption, manipulation and espionage. This would put at risk our capacity to communicate and to share intelligence,” Esper said.
Russia’s assistance, including army medical staff, drew attention to the limited support Italy received from the European Union, and EU and NATO diplomats and officials have seen it as a geopolitical move.

