You are here

  • Home
  • One in five coronavirus infected asymptomatic: German study

One in five coronavirus infected asymptomatic: German study

Students wearing face masks keep their distance as they talk to each other during a break at the Friedrich-Schiller-Gymnasium (Friedrich-Schiller high school) in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany. (File/Thomas Kienzle/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5q6kr

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

One in five coronavirus infected asymptomatic: German study

  • Researchers interviewed and tested 919 people in 405 households in the western district of Gangelt
  • The study also shows that the proportion of asymptomatic people reached 22%
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: One in five people infected with the novel coronavirus shows no symptoms, according to results published Monday of a German study into infections in a small district which could have an impact on disease containment measures.
Researchers interviewed and tested 919 people in 405 households in the western district of Gangelt, where one of Germany’s biggest clusters of contagion had emerged following a carnival attended by an infected couple.
Through antibodies tests as well as infections tests, researchers found that 15 percent of the population in Gangelt had been infected, with a fatality rate of 0.37 percent.
Projecting this nationwide, the study estimates that 1.8 million people across Germany may have already contracted the disease — 10 times more than what is reflected in data of officially confirmed cases.
But crucially, the study also shows that the proportion of asymptomatic people reached 22 percent.
“The fact that apparently every fifth infection progresses without noticeable disease symptoms suggests that infected persons who shed the virus and who can thereby infect others cannot be reliably identified on the basis of recognizable disease symptoms,” said Martin Exner, head of Bonn University’s Institute for Hygiene and Public Health and co-author of the study.
Researchers noted that this underlined the importance of maintaining a social distance as well as basic hygiene practices to keep the disease at bay.
“Every supposedly healthy person we encounter can unknowingly carry the virus. We must be aware of this and act accordingly,” said the expert of the study which has yet to be peer reviewed.
Germany has begun easing restrictions to halt transmission of the virus, allowing shops, schools and religious institutions to reopen.
However, rules to ensure social distancing apply, with a ban in most parts of Germany in place against public gatherings of more than two people.
Masks are also required on public transport and in shops throughout the country, and stores have markings on the ground to get customers to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Germany

Related

World
India’s ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings
Middle-East
Oman locks down industrial zone over coronavirus fears

India’s ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings

Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

India’s ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings

  • ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion
  • ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all
Updated 33 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian consumer goods giant ITC has warned some workers of disciplinary action and pay cuts for missing work during the coronavirus crisis, prompting a showdown with at least two unions, letters from both parties show.
The problems at ITC food plants in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra and in the southern state of Karnataka underscore labor issues facing firms in India, where a lockdown forced thousands of workers to return to their villages.
ITC is one of India’s top consumer goods companies with annual sales of $11 billion, producing staples such as flour, noodles and biscuits as well as being the country’s biggest cigarette manufacturer.
In notices to employees of at least two food factories dated April 29, which were seen by Reuters, ITC said the attendance of some workers in April was irregular while some had not reported at all, even though factories were open.
ITC said in a statement it had seen “tremendous co-operation” by workers to meet the demand of essential goods, and it had taken adequate safety measures at its factories.
And it said more than 50,000 workers have been paid in the last month, irrespective of their presence.
Food production has been classified as essential by the government during the nationwide lockdown.
While ITC had so far not taken any action against workers, the company notices said “absence without leave” would lead to salary cuts and “disciplinary action,” without elaborating.

‘In danger’
The ITC Foods Employees Union in Pune wrote to the company condemning the move, pointing out that many workers were back in their villages or staying in areas still under lockdown.
While ITC said in its notice it had taken adequate safety measures, the union said some workers were traveling in unsafe conditions without masks and social distancing.
“You are forcing more workers to report to duty which may put us all in danger,” the union said in its letter, which was dated April 30 and also seen by Reuters.
The Geneva-based International Union of Food Workers is helping ITC’s Pune employees union reach a resolution with local management, IUF India Campaign Officer Pravin Khotkar said.
At ITC’s Pune food plant, only around 100 of the 217 factory employees were currently reporting for work, with some still back in their villages around 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) away, a union member told Reuters on Monday.
“People were scared initially so they left,” said the union member on condition of anonymity. “They are still scared, but figuring how to come (back) after the company warning.”
India on Friday said its lockdown will continue until at least May 17, with some relaxations. But it could take people working or living in far flung areas time to get back to their jobs, with travel delays due to safety concerns.
“It is unfortunate that a few employees ... have chosen to absent themselves from work ... It is disheartening that a union is taking this unfortunate stand to defend the errant workers which undermines the diligent workers,” ITC said.
Reacting to a similar warning notice in early April from ITC, the union in Kolar district, Karnataka had written to ITC stating there was panic among families about returning to work, and it urged that no wages should be deducted.
ITC did not comment on whether it had sent similar notices to workers in its other food factories, which number 10 in all according to its 2019 annual report.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Lifestyle
Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan join ‘I for India’ concert to raise money for coronavirus efforts
Middle-East
Yemen begins coronavirus disinfection campaign in coastal districts 

Latest updates

One in five coronavirus infected asymptomatic: German study
India’s ITC faces union backlash over coronavirus work warnings
Focus: Has the April rally ended?
Louis Vuitton launches first online store in UAE
REVIEW: Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel ‘When All Else Fails’ 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.