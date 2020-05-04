You are here

  Uber's Middle East business Careem cuts 31% of workforce

Uber's Middle East business Careem cuts 31% of workforce

Careem employees walk past the company headquarters in Dubai. (Reuters/File)
Updated 04 May 2020
Reuters

  • Dubai-based Careem swill cut 536 jobs this week
  • Chief Executive Mudassir Sheikha said business was down by more than 80%
Reuters

DUBAI: Uber Technologies' Careem subsidiary on Monday announced it was cutting 536 jobs this week, representing 31% of the Dubai-headquartered company's workforce.
The announcement came hours after Uber said it was shuttering its Eats delivery business in several markets, including the Middle East, and laying off dozens of staff.
Careem, which operates ride-hailing and delivery businesses primarily in the Middle East, said it was prioritising the security of the company and that parent Uber continues to believe in its business model.
"As we have discussed several times in the last few weeks, the crisis brought on by COVID-19 has put our dream and future impact at significant risk," Chief Executive Mudassir Sheikha said in a blog on Careem's website.
Sheikha, who founded the company in 2012, said business was down by more than 80% and warned that it was "alarmingly unknown" when it would recover.
"In this new reality, the surest way to secure Careem for the long term is to drive towards self-sustainability within a reasonable time frame," he said.
Careem did not say how much it expected to save from the layoffs or which business units staff had been cut from.
The Careem BUS mass-transportation operation has also been suspended, it said.
Careem has also found "significant savings" from pausing new benefits, it said without disclosing details.
Uber earlier announced that it was closing its food delivery business in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other countries, while its United Arab Emirates operations would move to Careem.
Global ride-hailing group Uber bought Careem in 2019 for $3.1 billion.

SABIC cuts capital expenditure after Q1 losses

The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2016. (REUTERS)
Arab News

  • SABIC said that, despite the improved business climate in China, it anticipated negative impact elsewhere in the world on demand and market sentiment in the second quarter of 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) suspended most of its capital expenditure after recording losses of SR950 million ($203.9 million) in the first quarter,  its CEO said Monday, amid a slump in oil prices and the emergence of the global COVID-19 crisis.

SABIC, which is the Middle East’s biggest petrochemical company, recorded total sales of SR30.83 billion during the first quarter of this year, a decrease of 18 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

“SABIC is committed to capital discipline and maintaining a strong balance sheet and has suspended all capex, but non-discretionary capex for safe and reliable operations and late-stage projects,” CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said in a statement.

He said that the impact of coronavirus, in terms of the decrease in demand and prices, would be more obvious in the second quarter.

He expected the current situation to continue until the end of 2020 alongside the ramifications of COVID-19 on global economic growth and oil prices, affecting the price of petrochemical products.

SABIC said that, despite the improved business climate in China, it anticipated negative impact elsewhere in the world on demand and market sentiment in the second quarter of 2020 and potentially later in the year. It added to the oversupply in the company’s key products which would result in further pressure on product prices and margins.

It allocated asset impairment provisions of SR1.1 billion, including SR713 million for a polymer plant in Cartagena, Spain. The decision was partially attributed to the planned turnaround at SABIC’s plants worldwide.

SABIC cuts capital expenditure after Q1 losses

