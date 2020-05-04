Saudi Arabia announces seven new COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry announced on Monday seven new deaths from COVID-19 in Makkah and Jeddah, raising the total death toll for the Kingdom to 191.
The ministry said it has recorded 1,645 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 28,656.
It also recorded 342 recoveries, increasing the total number of recovered cases to 4,476.
The ministry said 19 percent of the new cases were Saudi nationals, while 81 percent of the cases were foreigners.
The spokesman also said that 93 percent of the new cases were adults, 4 percent were children and 3 percent were elderly.
