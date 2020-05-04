You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces seven new COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces seven new COVID-19 deaths

People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y57s4

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces seven new COVID-19 deaths

  • The ministry said it has recorded 1,645 new cases
  • It also recorded 342 recoveries, increasing the total number of recovered cases to 4,476
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry announced on Monday seven new deaths from COVID-19 in Makkah and Jeddah, raising the total death toll for the Kingdom to 191.
The ministry said it has recorded 1,645 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 28,656. 
It also recorded 342 recoveries, increasing the total number of recovered cases to 4,476. 
The ministry said 19 percent of the new cases were Saudi nationals, while 81 percent of the cases were foreigners.
The spokesman also said that 93 percent of the new cases were adults, 4 percent were children and 3 percent were elderly.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads advance clinical studies for virus treatment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical study launched to test the effectiveness of plasma in treating COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in war-ravaged Yemen

Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency continues humanitarian projects in war-ravaged Yemen

Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is carrying out several projects to provide relief to Yemenis during the holy month of Ramadan.

KSRelief distributed food aid among 827 displaced families from Al-Jawf to Marib governorates in Yemen.

It distributed 3,125 cartons of dates among displaced people from Sanaa to Marib.

The center also distributed 200 tents, 800 blankets and 400 rugs to the victims of torrential rains in Marib.

It also distributed 2,000 cartons of dates in the Al-Mukalla directorate in Hadramout.

The center is also carrying out a number of projects in different governorates across Yemen to protect orphans. As part of the project, orphans are provided with health care facilities.

KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

The center has implemented health projects in Taiz, including support for Al-Thawra Hospital, which the center has provided with equipment, supplies and medicines. The first phase of support to the hospital’s orthopedic department alone amounted to $3.15 million.

KSRelief has delivered 453 projects worth $3 billion across Yemen, working alongside 80 partners, including 204 initiatives in the health sector, 79 in food security, 27 involving environmental sanitation, and 26 in the support and coordination of humanitarian operations.

The center also continued distribution of food items for the 10th consecutive day in Pakistan’s Punjab province. It distributed 1,606 food baskets benefiting 9,636 people.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Latest updates

How the Arab world can deal with coronavirus shutdowns’ mental health impact
How the Arab world can deal with coronavirus shutdowns’ mental health impact
SABIC cuts capital expenditure after Q1 losses
UK to roll out tracing app in bid to ease lockdown
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.