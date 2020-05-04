You are here

  • Home
  • World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks after a video-conference summit on vaccination at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxygw

Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

  • Emmanuel Macron: Those who invent it (the vaccine) of course will be fairly paid, but access will be given to people across the globe by the organization we choose
  • Macron: We’ve had several discussions with our American partners and I’m convinced the Americans will eventually commit to this dynamic because it’s the way forward for the world
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: World leaders and organizations pledged $8 billion to research, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19 on Monday, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort.
Organizers included the European Union and non-EU countries Britain, Norway and Saudi Arabia. Leaders from Japan, Canada, South Africa and dozens of other countries joined the virtual event, while China, where the virus is believed to have originated, was only represented by its ambassador to the European Union.
Governments aim to continue raising funds for several weeks or months, building on efforts by the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and wealthy individuals, and turn the page on the fractious and haphazard initial response around the world.
“In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment” against COVID-19, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said after chairing the online event.
“This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation,” she added.
It was however unclear what was new funding, as commitments made earlier this year may also be included, EU officials said.
Donors included pop singer Madonna, who pledged 1 million euros, von der Leyen said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recovered from a life-threatening battle with COVID-19, said the search for a vaccine was “the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetime,” calling for “an impregnable shield around all our people.”
EU diplomats said the United States, which has the world’s most confirmed COVID-19 cases, was not taking part.
A senior US administration official declined to say specifically why the United States was not participating.
“We support this pledging effort by the EU. It is one of many pledging efforts that are going on and the United States is at the forefront,” the official told reporters by telephone.
President Donald Trump said last month that he would halt funding to the World Health Organization, whose director general addressed the conference, over its handling of the pandemic.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said she regretted that decision, as well as Washington’s absence on Monday.
“It is a pity the US is not a part of it. When you are in a crisis, you manage it and you do it jointly with others,” Solberg told Reuters in an interview, pledging $1 billion to support the distribution of any vaccine developed against COVID-19, and for vaccines against other diseases.
“We’ve had several discussions with our American partners and I’m convinced the Americans will eventually commit to this dynamic because it’s the way forward for the world,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Many leaders stressed that any vaccine must be available to everyone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it should not just be for rich countries.
“Those who invent it of course will be fairly paid, but access will be given to people across the globe by the organization we choose,” Macron said.
EU officials said pharmaceutical companies that receive the funding will not be asked to forgo intellectual property rights on the new vaccine and treatments, but they should commit to making them available worldwide at affordable prices.
The 8-billion-dollar goal was in line with expectations but is only an initial figure. Von der Leyen has said more money will be needed over time.
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, a UN-backed body focusing on health crises, estimates that of the $8 billion immediately needed, $3 billion will have to be spent to develop, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine against COVID-19, the EU Commission said.
Another $2.25 billion is needed to develop treatments for COVID-19, $750 million for testing kits, and another $750 million to stockpile protective equipment, such as face masks. The remaining $1.25 billion would go to the World Health Organization to support the most vulnerable countries.
Britain will hold an online donor summit on June 4 for GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations.

Topics: European Union Emmanuel Macron COVID-19

Related

World
Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month
Middle-East
Global human, economic tolls continue with no coronavirus vaccine in sight

US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AP

US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

  • Over 100 US servicemen were injured when Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Six Army soldiers who were injured in a ballistic missile attack in Iraq in January have been awarded Purple Hearts, and 23 others have been approved for the award and will get them later this week, US Central Command said Monday.
Navy Capt. Bill Urban said the awards were approved by Lt. Gen. Pat White, the top US commander in Iraq, following a review.
About 110 US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian ballistic missile attack at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Jan. 8.
Initially, commanders and President Donald Trump said there were no injuries during the attack. But after several days, troops began exhibiting concussion-like symptoms and the military started evacuating some from Iraq.
Trump triggered criticism when he dismissed the injuries as “not very serious” and described them as headaches and other things.
Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, became a bigger concern for the military in recent years as more and more troops in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars began suffering from head injuries from bombings and other explosions.
Medical science improved its understanding of its causes and effects on brain function. It can involve varying degrees of impairment of thinking, memory, vision, hearing and other functions. The severity and duration of the injury can vary widely.
According to Urban, the first six Purple Hearts were given to soldiers in Iraq and Kuwait. The other soldiers are in the United States and will get their awards in the coming days. He said 80 service members were considered for the awards, and each recommendation package submitted by unit leaders was evaluated by a review board based on Army and Air Force regulations.
Urban said that a TBI diagnosis doesn’t automatically qualify a service member for a Purple Heart.

Topics: United States Al-Asad base Iran Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1

Latest updates

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear
Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades
US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack
Syria’s Assad warns of ‘catastrophe’ if coronavirus cases spike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.