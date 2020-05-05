You are here

Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

Reuters

  Diverging economic forecasts make it harder for investors to understand the banks' models
LONDON: Like the myriad approaches governments are taking to tackle the coronavirus crisis, the way the world’s top banks are calculating their potential losses also differs widely, with puzzling outcomes for investors.

These discrepancies are rooted in the interpretation of new accounting rules called IFRS9, which have been designed to promote transparency and stability by making banks account for loan losses earlier.

But rather than solving problems seen during the 2008-9 financial crisis, when markets were blindsided by a sudden deterioration in bank balance sheet health, IFRS9 is confounding the same investors they are meant to help.

While the rules aim to provide a more realistic and timely picture of bank exposures, some have described their application as more art than science. Critics go further; complaining the system is complex, opaque and vulnerable to abuse.

“It makes a mockery of financial reporting if banks can report better numbers simply by assuming a more benign outlook — either intentionally or unintentionally,” Ed Firth, banking analyst at KBW, told Reuters.

A Reuters analysis of first quarter regulatory filings highlights the extent to which banks are basing their estimates of how bad loans will rise on differing economic forecasts.

For example, Barclays used an 8 percent fall in UK GDP and 6.7 percent unemployment as its baseline scenario for 2020, while fellow British lender Lloyds Banking Group had a 5 percent contraction in GDP and 5.9 percent unemployment.

Barclays booked a larger-than-expected 2.12 billion pound ($2.63 billion) credit impairment charge, while Lloyds set aside 1.4 billion pounds. Diverging economic forecasts don’t explain all of that variation, but they make it harder for investors to understand the banks’ models.

Lloyds’ Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said last week that while his bank’s 2020 forecast was comparatively less gloomy, its prediction for 3 percent growth in 2021 was more realistic.

“We are assuming a prudent recovery in the second year of 3 percent only, so our combined impact on the two years is a negative 2 percent GDP,” Horta-Osorio said.

Barclays, which expects a 6.3 percent bounce back in 2021, said its forecast “reflects the most recent economic forecasts available in the market combined with internal assumptions.”

Filippo Alloatti, senior international credit analyst at Federated Hermes, said he was undecided on whether IFRS9 was a help or a hindrance to bank investors.

“We knew IFRS9 was untested in a recessionary environment. It gets complicated when banks are using a ‘scenario cocktail’ and not disclosing the relative weighting of each scenario,” he said.

Oil prices fall on renewed US-China tensions

  While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease and amid a fresh spat between the US and China over the origin of the virus. Brent crude was down 7 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $26.37, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 39 cents, or 2 percent, to $19.39.

While global oil demand is expected to recover modestly from April lows as countries ease some lockdown measures, the glut created over months in storage facilities will loom over the markets.

“As oil inventories are likely still increasing over the coming weeks, oil prices remain vulnerable to renewed setbacks,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

However, Goldman Sachs was more optimistic than before about the rise of oil prices next year due to lower crude production and a partial recovery in oil demand.

The Wall Street bank raised its 2021 forecast for global benchmark Brent to $55.63 per barrel from $52.50 earlier. The bank hiked its estimate for WTI to $51.38 a barrel from $48.50 previously.

Signs that the output cuts may help reduce the supply overhang have emerged with the narrowing of Brent’s contango — the market structure in which later-dated prices are higher than prompt supplies. The six-month spread of Brent futures hit its narrowest in almost a month at a discount of around $6.50, up from a record wide discount of almost $14 in late-March, reflecting decreasing oversupply expectations and making storage for later sale less profitable.

The re-emergence of trade tensions between the US and China also weighed on prices.

Adding to US President Donald Trump’s threat last week to impose tariffs on China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

“Demand projections have sobered up last week’s enthusiasm and this, together with the prospect of new US-China trade tensions, have weighted heavily on prices today,” said Rystad’s senior oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu.

Oil prices recovered some of their losses after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected China to make good on its trade agreement with the US. He also said he expected oil markets to rebound, and that the Trump administration was looking for more storage capacity.

Concerns about weak manufacturing data in Asia and Europe, assessed by Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of manufacturing companies, also put pressure on oil prices.

In Asia, a series of PMIs from IHS Markit fell deeper into contraction from March, with some diving to all-time lows and others hitting levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

PMIs in France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, dropped in April to the lowest level on record. IHS Markit’s Final PMI for German manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe’s largest economy, shrank at the fastest rate on record.

The US dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last year’s US-China dispute will be re-ignited.

Oil is usually priced in dollars so a stronger greenback makes crude more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

