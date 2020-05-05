You are here

Congress, BJP spar over India’s plan to charge migrant workers returning home

Migrant workers from Maharashtra trying to return to their villages walk through a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Millions of workers in different parts of India have been without work for the past 40 days
NEW DELHI: The government’s decision to charge stranded migrant workers a train fare for returning to their home states sparked outrage on Monday, with civil society activists saying it has created a “huge humanitarian crisis.”
“This crisis could have been avoided had the government given time to people before announcing the lockdown on March 24. It is insane on the part of the government to charge money from daily wage workers who have lost all their income in the lockdown,” Nikhil Dey of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (Workers and Farmers Solidarity Group), a New Delhi-based NGO, told Arab News.
With the sudden announcement of a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, millions of daily wage workers were stranded in different parts of India with no income or food to eat.
On Friday, the government decided to run special trains from different parts of the country to take the workers back to their home states on the condition that they pay for their fare.
India’s main opposition party, the Congress Party, sensed an opportunity to connect with its lost constituents and announced on Monday that it would bear the cost of the train expenses for the workers.
“What is particularly disturbing is that the central government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis,” Congress President Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.
“The Indian National Congress has therefore taken the decision that every state congress committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant laborer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” she added.

FASTFACT

With millions out of work due to COVID-19 lockdown, families struggle to make ends meet.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, however, said that the charges were “baseless and aimed to mess up the entire system and create chaos.”
“We never talked about charging workers; 85 percent fare would be borne by the railways and 15 percent by state governments,” a government official said at a press conference on Monday.
However, Ratan Pandey, a daily wage worker who traveled from the southern state of Kerala to the eastern state of Jharkhand on Monday by a special train told Arab News that he paid Rs850 ($11.50) for the travel expenses.
“Earlier, I was told that travel would be free. However, when my ticket was confirmed, they asked for money, and I had to spend whatever little I had in paying for the travel cost,” Pandey said.
A daily wage worker earns at least $6.50 per day. Millions of workers in different parts of India have been without work for the past 40 days.
Dey said the only solution to avert the crisis would be “imaginative and ambitious state-citizen partnerships.”
“Statesmanship in dealing with a pandemic requires responding with concrete measures and empathy to everyone’s distress and needs. Certain basic rights should be guaranteed to all citizens — the right to food, the right to work at minimum wages, and equal access to health care,” he said.

KABUL: They have survived four decades of war but war-weary Afghans say that they are going through a “never before seen” Ramadan — with limited resources and scaled-back activities due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is a fasting month that has never been seen or experienced before in the history of Afghanistan and possibly in the history of Islam as a whole,” Rahim Shah, a 50-year-old car dealer, told Arab News.
He said that before the outbreak, there was “at least a sense of happiness that Ramadan would allow us to fast in a peaceful atmosphere,” mainly due to a reduction in violence by rival groups observing a cease-fire.
“Now, things look far gloomier than they did in the past. People can no longer work for a livelihood as they are expected to ensure strict quarantine measures,” he said, joining several Afghans who say the outbreak has eclipsed the joy of the holy month.
“During the civil war and before that, in all other situations of war, mosques would be open all the time, and people went for individual and congregational prayers day and night. But this Ramadan is an exceptionally different one because of the coronavirus,” said Rahmatullah, a 55-year-old grocer.

Pandemic
With major cities under weeks of lockdown, the outbreak has deprived daily wage workers of making a living, in addition to creating a scarcity of medicines triggered by a ban on international flights — resulting in a spike in drug prices and essential services.

HIGHLIGHT

This Ramadan is an exceptionally different one because of the coronavirus.

The pandemic has also partially hampered the start of the much-awaited intra-Afghan talks as per a deal signed between the Taliban and the US in late February
this year.
Among other curbs, it has led to the Hajj Ministry urging people to refrain from offering taraweeh (or special Ramadan prayers) in mosques, some of which have been closed as part of anti-virus measures.
While there have been fewer deaths reported in Afghanistan compared to other parts of the world, the Public Health Ministry predicts that the coming months could be “highly critical” for the country.
In an interview with a local TV channel, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh warned that as many as 300,000 could die from the virus.
Repeated warnings by authorities, and a questionable health care system, have alarmed many in Afghanistan where, as in other Islamic countries, Ramadan holds special prominence for Muslims.
For the common man, it is nothing short of a “doomsday,” Qari Shafiq, a cleric at a local mosque in Kabul, told Arab News.
“This year, Ramadan is different when compared to any other in the past. We are not supposed to pray together, prepare meals for a large gathering of poor people and must observe a lockdown.  This feels like doomsday in a sense if you deeply look into this crisis,” he said.

