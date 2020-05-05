You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Seeing the World

What We Are Reading Today: Seeing the World

Short Url

https://arab.news/2cmz7

Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Seeing the World

Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Mitchell L. Stevens, Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Steney Shami

US research universities have long endeavored to be cosmopolitan places, yet the disciplines of economics, political science, and sociology have remained stubbornly parochial. Despite decades of government and philanthropic investment in international scholarship, the most prestigious academic departments still favor research and expertise on the US.
 Why? Seeing the World answers this question by examining university research centers that focus on the Middle East and related regional area studies.
Drawing on candid interviews with scores of top scholars and university leaders to understand how international inquiry is perceived and valued inside the academy, Seeing the World explains how intense competition for tenure-line appointments encourages faculty to pursue “American” projects that are most likely to garner professional advancement.
At the same time, constrained by tight budgets at home, university leaders eagerly court patrons and clients worldwide but have a hard time getting departmental faculty to join the program. Together these dynamics shape how scholarship about the rest of the world evolves.

 

Topics: Book

REVIEW: Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel ‘When All Else Fails’ 

In Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel “When all Else Fails,” protagonist Hunayn attempts to navigate life after the 9/11 terrorist attack that rocked the US. (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel ‘When All Else Fails’ 

Updated 04 May 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: It is the day after September 11, 2001 and Hunayn is certain that the very troubles that once chased him around Lebanon have followed him to central Florida.  

In Rayyan Al-Shawaf’s debut novel “When all Else Fails,” protagonist Hunayn attempts to navigate life after the 9/11 terrorist attack that rocked the US.

As an Iraqi, he fears his identity will cause him problems — and he is not wrong. He is Chaldean, however, and he often debates whether convincing those around him that he is like them — in other words, not a Muslim — will stop him from being harassed. It does not. The story takes tumbles and turns as the world changes shape around Hunayn.

Born in Baghdad, Hunayn grows up in Abu Dhabi, Rome and Lebanon before he is accepted to the University of Central Florida. 

His identity and his foreignness have always played a part in his life, with some moments proving more tragic than others, but he has always moves forward. 

Following the September attack, however, the America he knows begins to transform to the extent that it nearly squeezes him out. 

Politics play a large role in Hunayn’s life, making and breaking his relationships with friends and lovers. 

With a history rooted in Iraq and in the larger Arab world, Hunayn intricate identity is something he constantly thinks about. He is faced with a decision: He can either distance himself from Muslim Arabs so that he is not discriminated against, or he can refuse to play the games that pit him against those of his same heritage. 

Hunayn is placed in multiple difficult situations as his identity repeatedly comes under attack. As the years pass by and the invasion of Iraq begins, Hunayn’s life in the US becomes increasingly precarious.

The novel explores the various aspects of the Arab world and its diaspora, and Al-Shawaf dexterously brings together the politics of Iraq, Lebanon and the US with all their clashing and overlapping interests, which reflect the complexity of the main character’s own identity.

Topics: Rayyan Al-Shawaf When All Else Fails

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Seeing the World
Afghans face Ramadan under shadow of COVID-19
Congress, BJP spar over India’s plan to charge migrant workers returning home
Saudi experts warn against investing in unlicensed projects
Frozen-out tycoon loses turf war with Assad wife

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.