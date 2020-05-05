You are here

  Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch

Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch

Hugo Lloris
PARIS: Hugo Lloris believes that ending the English Premier League season without declaring Liverpool champions would be “cruel,” but the Tottenham captain wants the final table decided on the field.

The goalkeeper is following the English social isolation rules at home with his family in London, helping his two oldest daughters with their homework while trying to stay fit in case the season restarts.

“We’re in a situation where everyone wants to finish and get the verdict from the pitch,” Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe. “It would be terrible if it all ended like that with nine or 10 games to go in the Premier League.”

“We’re coming into the most exciting, beautiful time of the season. Nobody wants it to end like this.”

Liverpool lead the table by 25 points.

“It would be cruel for Liverpool with the lead they have. They’re practically champions.

“There would be a taste of the unfinished business.”

The France captain says that resuming the Premier League without fans will be strange.

“It’ll be weird wherever it happens. Football is not a closed-door sport,” he said. “Without spectators, it’s not the same sport. That’s not how I see football.

“We’re here to bond, to share our emotions. We all want full stadiums, with atmosphere, fans, color and song.”

“But you have to take the context into consideration.”

“Everyone has to find the right compromise between health, which is above all else, and the need to finish this season,” he added.

The British government still has not given any indication when football will be able to resume.

“We have to be ready. Just in case,” said Lloris, who was among the players to return to Tottenham’s training center last week for individual sessions.

The World Cup winner contributed the gloves he wore when Tottenham lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool in France for one charity auction. They raised €4,800 ($5,250).

He also organized a France team auction with Blaise Matuidi, the Juventus midfielder, and Raphael Varane, the Real Madrid defender, and raised more than 300,000 euros for Paris hospitals.

“This gesture does not represent much compared to the investment made by caregivers,” he said.

Topics: english Premier League Hugo Lloris

Egyptian tennis player follows brother in receiving life ban

Egyptian tennis player follows brother in receiving life ban

  • Youssef Hassam, provisionally suspended since May 2019, had been banned for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges
LONDON: Egyptian player Youssef Hossam has been banned from professional tennis for life for match-fixing, two years after his brother was also permanently excluded from the sport on corruption charges.
A statement from the Tennis Integrity Unit issued Monday said the 21-year-old Youssef Hassam, provisionally suspended since May 2019, had been banned for life following his conviction on multiple match-fixing and associated corruption charges.
The punishment was imposed by Jane Mulcahy QC, a senior English lawyer, following a three-day disciplinary hearing in London in March.
According to the statement, a TIU investigation revealed that in the four years from 2015-2019, Hossam “conspired with other parties to carry out an extensive campaign of betting-related corruption at the lower levels of professional tennis.”
These involved 21 breaches of tennis’ anti-corruption program, including eight cases of match fixing, six of facilitating gambling, two of soliciting other players not to use best efforts, three failures to report corrupt approaches and two failures to co-operate with a TIU investigation.
Hossam, currently a lowly 810 in the ATP singles rankings, having reached a career high of 291 in December 2017, is now “permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned tennis event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” the TIU statement said.
Life bans are comparatively rare in tennis but in 2018 Youssef’s brother, Karim Hossam, received such a suspension after being found guilty of 16 corruption charges that included providing inside information and facilitating betting.
While the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams are multi-millionaires, there have long been concerns that players in the lower levels of professional tennis are especially vulnerable to corruption given the relatively meagre prize money on offer in their tournaments.

Topics: Egypt tennis UK Ban

