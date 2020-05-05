LIVE: Halt in tourism due to coronavirus shrink’s Mideast economies 

You are here

A tourist wearing a protective face mask checks her phone while on a visit to Luxor Temple in Egypt's southern city of Luxor on March 9, 2020. (File/AFP)
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt's non-oil private sector activity collapsed in April, hit by a shutdown in the tourism industry, weakening demand and the imposition of a curfew as the government battled the new coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) – based on the health of more than 40 global economies - for the non-oil private sector came in at 29.7 last month, down from 44.2 in March and far below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. It was the lowest reading since the survey began nine years ago.
The measurement is based on a number of factors, including each country’s GDP, employment levels, rate of inflation, and exports. 
Meanwhile, Dubai's Expo 2020 world's fair announced it will be postponed to Oct. 1, 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Bureau International des Expositions said. 
The skyscraper-studded city won the rights to host the event in 2013. That helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists.
Tuesday (GMT times): 
06:23 - Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9. The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said. 
06:17 - Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extend to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement.
06:11 - Hong Kong shares recouped some of the previous session's sharp losses, tracking gains in broader Asia, as countries laid out plans to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions.
06:00 - The United States and Britain launched trade negotiations by videoconference following the UK's exit from the European Union, as both allies struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and aim to shore up domestic supply chains.

Frozen-out tycoon loses turf war with Assad wife

Updated 05 May 2020
Frozen-out tycoon loses turf war with Assad wife

BEIRUT: Interventions by Russia and a business turf war with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s wife Asma have left a billionaire tycoon once favored by the regime out in the cold, analysts told Arab News
on Monday.

Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Bashar Assad and part of his inner circle, runs companies from telecoms and real estate to construction and oil trading, and played a major role in financing the regime’s war effort.

Makhlouf is now under pressure to step aside from his business empire and pay up to $300 million in back tax, and many of his company employees have been arrested.

The tycoon, who has close links to Iran, said he would not bow to pressure to hand over his wealth. “This is an attack on private property,” he said. “What I already have is something I cannot give up.”

Makhlouf was a victim of the shrinking business landscape in Syria, said Dr. Muhannad Al-Hajj Ali, a researcher at the Carnegie Middle East Center. 

“Many businessmen loyal to Asma Assad competed with Makhlouf for control of diminishing resources, after the collapse of the Syrian pound, along with sanctions, made the space in which they compete narrow and difficult,” he told Arab News.

Moscow is also thought to be casting acquisitive eyes at Makhlouf’s family interests, especially the lucrative Syriatel mobile network operator, to defray the costs of its military intervention in Syria. 

The Kremlin is also unhappy with the tycoon’s funding of militias such as Al-Bustan Charitable Society, the Tiger Forces and the National Shield Brigade.

