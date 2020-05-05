LIVE: Halt in tourism due to coronavirus shrink’s Mideast economies 

Egypt's non-oil private sector activity collapsed in April, hit by a shutdown in the tourism industry, weakening demand and the imposition of a curfew as the government battled the new coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) – based on the health of more than 40 global economies - for the non-oil private sector came in at 29.7 last month, down from 44.2 in March and far below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. It was the lowest reading since the survey began nine years ago.
The measurement is based on a number of factors, including each country’s GDP, employment levels, rate of inflation, and exports.
Meanwhile, Dubai's Expo 2020 world's fair announced it will be postponed to Oct. 1, 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Bureau International des Expositions said.
The skyscraper-studded city won the rights to host the event in 2013. That helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists.
Tuesday (GMT times):
06:23 - Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9. The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.
06:17 - Australia and New Zealand have agreed to begin work on allowing travel between both countries and this arrangement could be eventually extend to other Pacific island nations, the countries said in a joint statement.
06:11 - Hong Kong shares recouped some of the previous session's sharp losses, tracking gains in broader Asia, as countries laid out plans to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions.
06:00 - The United States and Britain launched trade negotiations by videoconference following the UK's exit from the European Union, as both allies struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and aim to shore up domestic supply chains.
