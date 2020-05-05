Virgin Atlantic to cut 3,150 jobs; move flights to Heathrow from Gatwick

You are here

A Virgin Atlantic Airbus comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London, Britain, June 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters

LONDON: British airline Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday it planned to cut 3,150 jobs and would move its London Gatwick operations to Heathrow airport as it counts the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has virtually brought airports around the globe to a standstill, leaving airlines taking drastic steps to make savings.
"We have weathered many storms since our first flight 36 years ago, but none has been as devastating as Covid-19 ... now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible," Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Shai Weiss said in a statement.
"It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021. This will mean taking steps to reshape and resize Virgin Atlantic in line with demand."
British Airways said last week it could cut as many as 12,000 jobs, over a quarter of its total, as a result of the impact of the coronavirus, with many countries advising against or restricting travel in a bid to halt its spread.
Those restrictions have resulted in a collapse in airline traffic. On Tuesday, Ireland's Ryanair posted a 99.6% fall in passenger numbers in April, while smaller low-cost carrier Wizz Air said numbers plunged 97.6%.
Virgin Atlantic said it continued to explore all available options to get extra funding through talks with the government and other stakeholders about possible support for the airline.
The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said it was a terrible blow for the industry, and urged the government to stop "prevaricating" and help the aviation sector.
"Government should call a moratorium on job losses in aviation and lead a planned recovery," BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said.
Virgin Atlantic is based in Britain and is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin group and 49% owned by U.S. airline Delta.
Among other steps announced on Tuesday, it said it would move its flying programme at London Gatwick to the city's bigger Heathrow airport, but intended to keep its slots at Gatwick to allow it to return if customer demand rebounded.
British Airways has also suspended operations at Gatwick and has told pilots there is no certainty over when those services might return.
Virgin Atlantic also said it would no longer use all its seven Boeing 747-400s, and that four Airbus A330-200s would be retired in early 2022 as planned.

  • Air Arabia: We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort
DUBAI: Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, has like other UAE carriers suspended scheduled operations since March. It is not clear when normal services will resume.
“It is unfortunate that we had to take the decision to lay off a small number of our staff this week. This is the first time in our history that we were forced to do so taking into consideration the current market realities,” the spokesman said.
The airline did not say which departments had been affected.
Air Arabia has taken measures to protect jobs since the virus outbreak, the spokesman said, without disclosing details.
“We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort,” he said.
In a termination letter seen by Reuters, Air Arabia said the impact on global aviation by the virus was expected to continue for a “considerable period of time.”
Other Gulf airlines have temporarily cut salaries to weather the crisis.

UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

