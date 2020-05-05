UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

You are here

The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, has like other UAE carriers suspended scheduled operations since March. (AFP)
Reuters

DUBAI: Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, has like other UAE carriers suspended scheduled operations since March. It is not clear when normal services will resume.
“It is unfortunate that we had to take the decision to lay off a small number of our staff this week. This is the first time in our history that we were forced to do so taking into consideration the current market realities,” the spokesman said.
The airline did not say which departments had been affected.
Air Arabia has taken measures to protect jobs since the virus outbreak, the spokesman said, without disclosing details.
“We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort,” he said.
In a termination letter seen by Reuters, Air Arabia said the impact on global aviation by the virus was expected to continue for a “considerable period of time.”
Other Gulf airlines have temporarily cut salaries to weather the crisis.

CAIRO: The general budget of the Egyptian state will be affected by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic as revenues will drop while expenditures will rise, according to Minister of Finance Mohamed Maet.

“But we will not touch the items of payments, pensions, food supply and the fund takafol wa karama (interdependence and dignity) as well as other expenditures that must be provided to simple citizens,” Maet said in parliament.

He acknowledged there was a crisis in funding and said production must resume to raise growth rates and to fulfill the needs of citizens.

During a meeting of the planning and budget committee in parliament on Tuesday, Maet discussed the overall outlook of the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021.

He told the committee that the budget aims to achieve a balance by cutting down on expenditures without affecting citizens. He said that despite the effects of the coronavirus, the government was using all possible tools to rationalize spending without affecting people and while maintaining the state’s commitments.

Maet said that the draft budget was expected to have a 6.2 percent targeted total deficit. However, the total deficit is expected to go up 7.8 percent if the crisis does not end by Dec. 31, 2020.

He said that the original target for the public debt in the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021 was to reach 83 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). However, he said that the rate was expected to rise to 88 percent of GDP due to the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

Economic expert, Mohamed Tewfik, said that the huge impact on the state budget was due to outstanding monthly losses. “The state has borne the brunt of losses of around 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($63 million) in one month due to its decisions to alleviate the burdens that resulted from the effects of the coronavirus,” Tewfik said.

Tewfik said that the tourism sector suffered losses of about $15 billion and that the damage in this sector had affected the state since it employed about half a million people who pay their taxes and insurance directly to the public treasury. Taxes, including value added tax, are also imposed on tourist activities.

Tewik said that the only way to survive the crisis was to resume production, but in accordance with the state’s precautionary measures.

Economic researcher Amira Gad said that the best way to cut the budget deficit was to find resources by increasing investments in drinking water, sewage, roads and home gas supplies while making sure that the public did not suffer from the extra financial hardships.

The Ministry of Finance is scheduled to announce the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021 in June, with a total expenditure of about 1.7 trillion Egyptian pounds ($107 billion) and total revenues of about 1.3 trillion pounds ($82 billion), according to financial statements.

