  Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members in Iran

Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members in Iran

Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. (REUTERS)
  • The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to Daesh. In July, Kurdish militants killed three members of the guard in the country’s northwest
TEHRAN: Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported.
The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the killed as Col. Shakiba Salimi and two others, Jafar Nezampour and Mohammad Shokri, whose ranks were not given.
It said the three guard members also killed “several counterrevolutionaries” in the fighting near the Kurdish town of Divandarreh.
The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to Daesh. In July, Kurdish militants killed three members of the guard in the country’s northwest.
Iran’s eastern borders have also been the scene of occasional clashes with Baluch militants, too. The attack comes at a time when Tehran is facing the coronavirus outbreak.
Iran on Tuesday announced that confirmed coronavirus infections had reached almost 100,000 in the country as fresh cases picked up again after a brief drop in recent days.
“The number of confirmed infections with this disease is now close to 100,000,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.
“We lost 63 of our countrymen, reaching a total of 6,340 deaths from COVID-19 to date,” he added.
Jahanpour said that another 1,323 people tested positive for the virus during the same period, bringing the overall number to 99,970.

BACKGROUND

In July, Kurdish militants killed three members of the guard in the country’s northwest.

Two-thirds of the fresh cases were “those sampled as outpatients” or family members of those infected, Jahanpour said.
On Saturday, Iran’s new daily infections hit their lowest since March 10 but they have picked up again since then.
According to Jahanpour, 80,475 of those hospitalized with the disease since Iran reported its first cases in mid-February have been discharged, while 2,685 are in critical condition.
Doubts have been cast over Iran’s coronavirus figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad.
Iran has reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from the virus after allowing a phased reopening of businesses since April 11.
The country is using a color-coded system of “white” for low-risk parts of the country, “yellow” for medium-risk zones and “red” for high-risk areas.
Hamshahri reported that southern provinces such as Sistan and Baluchistan, Hormozgan, Fars and Bushehr had the most white areas.
Other provinces are mostly still yellow, while Qom, the virus’ epicenter in Iran, was red with a “rising trend” of new infections.
Ministry officials have warned that an area being “white” does not mean “the situation is normal” there, and that the condition can reverse at any time.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Revealed: How rogue Iran airline spread coronavirus through Middle East

  • Mahan Air kept flying after ban on China travel
  • They took first COVID-19 victims to Iraq, Lebanon
LONDON: An Iranian airline under US sanctions flew passengers infected with the coronavirus to Iraq and Lebanon and between Iran and China, fueling the spread of the virus across the Middle East.

Mahan Air, a private company linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), continued flying to China and elsewhere for weeks after Tehran officially barred flights to and from the country on Jan. 31.

The airline lied about these flights taking place, according to an investigation by the BBC. Arrival and departure data from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini and Chinese airports shows flights continued into March.

One flight on Feb. 6 carried 70 Iranian students back from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated, before traveling on to Iraq the same day.

Mahan Air claimed it had ended all flights from China after an Iranian student newspaper criticized the Feb. 6 flight. But there were 55 more flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen until Feb. 23, data from commercial flight tracker Flightradar24 confirmed.

The BBC investigation established that Iraq’s and Lebanon’s first virus cases originated on Mahan Air flights.

Planes that went to Tehran from China also made onward travel within 24 hours to Barcelona, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul. Cabin crew raised concerns about their lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and containment measures on planes, but were silenced by the airline.

Mahan Air claims that it was sending humanitarian aid to China and that none of the flights were passenger flights. The data shows this was not the case, and they were confirmed as passenger flights.

Iran’s severe shortage of PPE and medical equipment throughout the coronavirus crisis also makes it extremely unlikely that they were supplying humanitarian aid to China.

Mahan Air is viewed worldwide as a rogue operation. The US designated it a supporter of terrorism in 2011 because of its support for the Quds Force of the IRGC. The airline is banned from Saudi airspace, and has been stripped of its landing rights in Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

As the battle to curb the spread of the virus continued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia reported 1,595 new cases, taking the total to 30,251, and the death toll rose by nine to 200. Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 3.7 million people and killed more than 250,000.

In the UK, there was growing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the pandemic after Britain overtook Italy to report the highest death toll in Europe.

More than 7,000 deaths were recorded in the week to April 24, raising the total to 32,313.

Only the US, with a population nearly five times greater, has suffered more confirmed fatalities.

Nearly 8,000 deaths from all causes were registered in care homes in the same week, three times higher than a month previously. “These figures show that talk of being ‘past the peak’ of this awful virus simply does not hold true for social care,” said Labour opposition MP Liz Kendall.

Topics: Mahan air

