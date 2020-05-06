You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu partners with Al-Birr Society for zakat program

LuLu partners with Al-Birr Society for zakat program

The unified program was agreed through a memorandum of understanding signed by Samir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Aufaisan, secretary of Al-Birr Society in the Eastern Province, and Abdul Basheer, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket in the Eastern Province.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6x4up

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu partners with Al-Birr Society for zakat program

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

As part of its Ramadan initiatives, LuLu has joined hands with Al-Birr Society to facilitate the safe and reliable collection of Zakat Al-Fitr in designated stores in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom. The unified program was agreed through a memorandum of understanding signed by Samir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Aufaisan, secretary of Al-Birr Society in the Eastern Province, and Abdul Basheer, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket in the Eastern Province.
“We are honored to partner with Al-Birr Society for this charitable initiative, coinciding with the spirit of giving this Ramadan season, especially in these challenging times in view of the current pandemic,” Basheer said.
Shoppers can donate SR20 ($5) upon checkout at LuLu Hypermarket cash counters for the entire month of Ramadan. The initiative aims to make it easy and convenient for residents to donate in time.
Besides being well-known for its wide product range and superior customer service in its 188 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has always been a key promoter of social initiatives, sustainability and environment protection. Over the years, the popular retailer has initiated several projects toward these advocacies and aims to continue to do so in the future.

Topics: LULU hypermarket

Aldar supports nationwide efforts to promote business

Talal Al-Dhiyebi, CEO, Aldar Properties.
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Aldar supports nationwide efforts to promote business

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Aldar Properties is leading a number of initiatives alongside various measures across its development and asset management businesses that support the nationwide efforts to protect health and well-being and promote business continuity.
These initiatives are in addition to Aldar’s 190 million dirhams ($51.7 million) program aimed at supporting residential communities, schools, retail partners and home buyers.
Talal Al-Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said: “As a responsible real estate business, our priority is to preserve the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, residents and the communities we serve. Our employees are our greatest asset and over the past few weeks, they have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and productivity, by leveraging the advanced technology and systems we have in place and ensuring we deliver on our promises seamlessly.”

We have also been communicating regularly with our various stakeholders to keep them informed of our efforts to ensure a safe environment and a robust, sustainable business. In the coming period, we will continue to adhere to the guidance from the UAE government, health authorities and the WHO by staying home, staying safe and doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our people, our community and our economy.”
Aldar was among the first private sector organizations in Abu Dhabi to implement a remote working policy.

Latest updates

LuLu partners with Al-Birr Society for zakat program
Aldar supports nationwide efforts to promote business
ADEX launches drive to power UAE export community
‘Italy gave us hope. Now it’s my turn to help’
French-Kurdish talks in northeast Syria likely to anger Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.