LuLu partners with Al-Birr Society for zakat program

As part of its Ramadan initiatives, LuLu has joined hands with Al-Birr Society to facilitate the safe and reliable collection of Zakat Al-Fitr in designated stores in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom. The unified program was agreed through a memorandum of understanding signed by Samir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Aufaisan, secretary of Al-Birr Society in the Eastern Province, and Abdul Basheer, regional director of LuLu Hypermarket in the Eastern Province.
“We are honored to partner with Al-Birr Society for this charitable initiative, coinciding with the spirit of giving this Ramadan season, especially in these challenging times in view of the current pandemic,” Basheer said.
Shoppers can donate SR20 ($5) upon checkout at LuLu Hypermarket cash counters for the entire month of Ramadan. The initiative aims to make it easy and convenient for residents to donate in time.
Besides being well-known for its wide product range and superior customer service in its 188 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has always been a key promoter of social initiatives, sustainability and environment protection. Over the years, the popular retailer has initiated several projects toward these advocacies and aims to continue to do so in the future.
