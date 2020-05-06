You are here

Qantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis, shares rise

Qantas says that it has the ability to scale up quickly if demand returns due to its strong financial position. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2020
Reuters

  • More than 25,000 of the airline’s staff have been stood down until at least the end of June at a time when the carrier is flying 5 percent of its pre-crisis domestic passenger network and 1 percent of its pre-crisis international network
Reuters

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways said on Tuesday that it had secured enough funding to last it through the end of next year, boosting its shares,
as it reviews its fleet with the expectation that most international travel could take years to rebound.
The Australian carrier secured A$550 million ($352.99 million) against three of its Boeing Co. 787-9 aircraft and said that it could raise another A$2.7 billion from other aircraft assets if needed.
It also said it would reduce its cash burn rate to A$40 million a week by the end of June.
“This means we are very well placed to ride this out and to take part in the recovery when it arrives,” said Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyces.
“Because Australia has flattened the curve there is some hope travel demand will come back faster than expected,” he said, referring to a plateau in the infection rate.
Joyce also said the airline saw no need to raise equity.
Qantas shares climbed as much as 5.6 percent during trading after the market update.
Australia has recorded about 6,800 infections and 96 deaths from COVID-19 and has maintained low single-digit daily rises in new cases for weeks, leading to a loosening of social distancing restrictions in some states and hopes for a domestic tourism revival this year.
Qantas has canceled most domestic flights until the end of June and international flights until the end of July.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Secures $353m against three 787-9 jets.

• Enough liquidity to last until Dec. 2021.

• International demand could take years to return.

A full recovery in international travel, with the possible exception of New Zealand, could take years, Joyce said, sparking a review of the airline’s fleet.
He said that Qantas has shelved plans to order up to 12 Airbus SE A350 planes capable of non-stop Sydney-London and Sydney-New York flights, and could keep some of its 12 A380s grounded depending on the pace of a recovery. “We have to plan for a range of scenarios,” Joyce said.
More than 25,000 of the airline’s staff have been stood down until at least the end of June at a time when the carrier is flying 5 percent of its pre-crisis domestic passenger network and 1 percent of its pre-crisis international network.
Joyce said that there was the ability to scale up quickly if demand returned and the airline was well-placed to pick up domestic and international market share during a recovery due to its strong financial position.
The company’s smaller rival Virgin Australia Holdings last month entered voluntary administration after being battered by the coronavirus crisis and a high debt load.
Virgin’s administrators have said that more than 20 potential buyers have expressed interest in buying the country’s second-largest airline.

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

Frank Kane

‘Worst is over’ as oil stages a comeback

  • Prices surge as big banks, analysts say global glut of crude is being drained
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil markets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday amid tentative signs that the global glut of crude was being drained. 

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, traded above $30 a barrel for the first time since the middle of last month. It rose by $3.77, or 13.9 percent, to close at $30.97 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate, the US standard that collapsed into negative territory last month, gained $4.17, or 20.5 percent, to settle at $24.56 a barrel.

Western markets had the weekend to assess the impact of the big OPEC+ cuts that came into effect on Friday, and liked what they saw. Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery.

FASTFACT

Two of the world’s biggest investment banks said oil markets had bottomed out, and predicted a mild recovery

Goldman Sachs said production has started to decline quickly, and raised next year’s forecast prices to $51.38 per barrel for WTI and $55.63 for Brent. “Demand is also beginning to recover from a low base, led by a restarting Chinese economy and improving transportation demand in developed market economies,” the bank said.

Morgan Stanley forecast Brent to rise steadily to $35 by the end of the year. The bank did not expect an immediate rally but “the greatest mismatch in supply/demand is probably behind us,” it said.

The bank said the peak of oversupply in global markets had probably been reached and a storage crunch was abating. “Inventories have built but not quite as strongly as feared. With social distancing measures ramped up in March ... the observed inventory increases have not been quite as strong as feared,” it said

Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, said: “The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we’re reopening and demand is going to get better. But the production pullback is just beginning.”

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in May are expected to drop to about 6 million barrels a day, the lowest in almost a decade, under the OPEC+ agreement, analysts told the Reuters news agency.

The Swiss bank UBS said the easing of coronavirus restrictions in many countries would help balance out supply and demand, leading to a shortfall in supply by the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump, who has attacked OPEC in the past for keeping oil prices high to the detriment of American consumers, tweeted: “Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!”

However, oil trading professionals did not share his optimism. Matt Stanley, a broker in Dubai for the global trader Starfuels, said: “I am fearful of prices suffering another collapse on the back of hope and a perceived demand that is ultimately only going to end in disappointment.”

