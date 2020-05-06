You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung heir apologizes over corruption scandal

Samsung heir apologizes over corruption scandal

Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, was jailed for five years in 2017 for bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in connection with the scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-hye. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dntj

Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

Samsung heir apologizes over corruption scandal

  • ‘I will make sure that there will be no more controversy over the succession of management’
  • ‘I will never take any actions that go against the law’
Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

SEOUL: The heir to the Samsung empire bowed in apology Wednesday for company misconduct including a controversial plan for him to ascend to the leadership of the world’s largest smartphone maker.
Lee Jae-yong is vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics and was jailed for five years in 2017 for bribery, embezzlement and other offenses in connection with the scandal that brought down South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
The 51-year-old was released a year later on appeal but is currently undergoing a retrial.
“Our technology and products are being hailed as first-class but the public gaze toward Samsung still remains harsh,” Lee said. “This is my fault. I apologize.”
Lee bowed three times before flashing cameras at a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul, where reporters sat apart under coronavirus distancing rules.
He will not allow his children to succeed him at the firm, he said in steady tones, swallowing occasionally.
“I will make sure that there will be no more controversy over the succession of management,” Lee said, adding: “I will never take any actions that go against the law.”
Wednesday’s apology came at the request of Samsung’s compliance committee, which oversees the firm’s transparency in its corporate dealings.
Lee has effectively been at the helm of the sprawling Samsung group since his father and group chairman Lee Kun-hee was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.
The court case centered on millions of dollars the Samsung group paid Park’s secret confidante Choi Soon-sil, allegedly for government favors including ensuring a smooth transition for Lee to succeed his ailing father.
The scandal highlighted shady connections between big business and politics in South Korea, with the ousted president and her friend accused of taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for preferential treatment.
Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the group, which is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health.
Chairman Lee Kun-hee is listed as South Korea’s richest man — and the world’s 65th — by Bloomberg Billionaires, with a fortune estimated at $15.7 billion, while Lee Jae-yong has a separate listing of his own, and a net worth of $5.7 billion.
In March, the Samsung compliance committee — which was set up in response to a court order — said many “disgraceful” incidents involving the Samsung Group were linked to an alleged succession scheme for Lee and advised him to apologize publicly.
It also recommended that Lee address Samsung’s previous “no labor union” policy.
For almost 50 years Samsung successfully avoided the unionization of its workers — sometimes adopting ferocious tactics according to critics — until last November.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt by issues involving Samsung’s labor union policy,” Lee said.
The company will guarantee workers’ rights and act in accordance with employment regulations, he added.
Samsung reported a slight fall in first quarter net profits last month at 4.88 trillion won ($4 billion), citing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the firm — which saw operations suspended at 11 overseas assembly lines — warned of further falls to come as consumer demand is “significantly” hit by the disease.

Topics: retail Samsung South Korea

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung profit slips on coronavirus, more falls forecast
Business & Economy
Samsung’s transition — from most ridiculed phone maker to the biggest

Saudi Arabia could emerge as victor from oil price wars say energy experts

Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia could emerge as victor from oil price wars say energy experts

  • ‘At least one will most likely emerge from the pandemic stronger, both economically and geopolitically: Saudi Arabia’
  • Recent statements about cuts to the Saudi Arabian budget as a result of falling oil revenues were ‘an important step to wean the population of the Kingdom off an entitlement feeling’
Updated 30 min 20 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will emerge as the victor of the oil price war that sent global crude markets into a spin last month, according to two experts in the energy industry.

Jason Bordoff, professor and founding director of the Center for Global Energy policy at New York’s Columbia University, said: “While 2020 will be remembered as a year of carnage for oil nations, at least one will most likely emerge from the pandemic stronger, both economically and geopolitically: Saudi Arabia.”

Writing in the American publication Foreign Policy, Bordoff said that the Kingdom’s finances can weather the storm from lower oil prices as a result of the drastically reduced demand for oil in economies under pandemic lockdowns, and that it will end up with higher oil revenues and a bigger share of the global market once it stabilizes.

Bordoff’s view was reinforced by Sir Mark Moody-Stuart, former chairman of Royal Dutch Shell and one of the longest-standing directors of Saudi Aramco. In an interview with the Gulf Intelligence energy consultancy, he said that low-cost oil producers such as Saudi Arabia would emerge from the pandemic with increased market share.

“Oil is the only commodity where the lowest-cost producers have contained their production and allowed high-cost producers to benefit. When demand recovers this year or next, we will emerge from it with the lowest-cost producers having increased their market share,” Moody-Stuart said.

Bordfoff said that it would take years for the high-cost American shale industry to recover to pre-pandemic levels of output. “Depending on how long oil demand remains depressed, US oil production is projected to decline from its pre-coronavirus peak of around 13 million barrels per day.

“Shale's heady growth in recent years (with production growing by about 1 million to 1.5 million barrels per day each year) also reflected irrational exuberance in financial markets. Many US companies struggling with uneconomical production only managed to stay afloat with infusions of cheap debt. One quarter of US shale oil production may have been uneconomic even before prices crashed,” he said.

Moody-Stuart said that recent statements about cuts to the Saudi Arabian budget as a result of falling oil revenues were “an important step to wean the population of the Kingdom off an entitlement feeling. It means that everybody is joining in it.”

The former Shell boss said that other big oil companies would follow Shell’s recent decision to cut its dividend for the first time in more than 70 years. But he added that Aramco would stick by its commitment to pay $75 billion of dividends this year.

“When a company looks at its forecasts it looks ahead for one year, so for this year it (the dividend) is fine,” he said.

Bordoff added that Saudi Arabia’s action in cutting oil production in response to the pandemic would improve its global position.

“Saudi Arabia has improved its standing in Washington. Following intense pressure from the White House and powerful senators, the Kingdom’s willingness to oblige by cutting production will reverse some of the damage done when it was blamed for the oil crash after it surged production in March,” he said.

“Only a few weeks ago, the outlook for Saudi Arabia seemed bleak. But looking out a few years, it’s difficult to see the Kingdom in anything other than a strengthened position,” Bordoff said.

Topics: energy Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Drastic change expected in Saudi Arabia’s fiscal program due to COVID-19, oil prices

Latest updates

WWE legend Shaun Michaels responds to tributes of Middle East fans
Focus: German constitutional court tries to rein in ECB
Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them
UN Palestinian refugee agency operating on ‘month-to-month’ basis due to US aid cuts
Selena Gomez cooks up new series for HBO Max

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.