REVIEW: 'Becoming,' the (very) authorized biopic of Michelle Obama

“Becoming” is based on Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir of the same name. (Supplied)
CHENNAI: It is never easy to make a biopic of someone who is still alive, as Nadia Hallgren’s “Becoming” — based on Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir — shows. Hallgren is clearly wary of displeasing her subject, or opening her up to more criticism than she already attracts as a former first lady of color. Not least because the film is overseen by the Obamas’ own production company, Higher Ground Productions.

Still, the film, in its way, gives some fascinating insights into Obama’s life as she tours 34 counties (two years after Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure as US president ended) with her memoir.




The film, in its way, gives some fascinating insights into Obama’s life. (Supplied)

Obama, the documentary makes clear, is lawyer first, writer next and — finally — the wife of a man who was once the most powerful in the world. She is independent and values her own achievements, and has stepped out from the shadow of her husband, while still being a loving wife and mother, and, above all, the epitome of dignity and decorum. Barack once described his wife as “the rock of our family” — a woman who cares deeply. 

 In a scene from “Becoming,” she rues the fact that her grandfather could have been a great doctor or professor if not for the color of his skin. Not that she had it much easier. Her school counselor once told her that she was not Princeton material. Of course, she proved that counselor wrong.

Obama was born into a typical working-class family in the south of Chicago. Her mother was strict, but never let her or her brother feel that they were invisible, boosting her confidence at a time when racism was still rife in the US.

“I have been at probably every powerful table there is in the world. … I am coming down from the mountaintop to tell every young person that is poor and working-class and has been told, regardless of the color of your skin, that you don’t belong, ‘Don’t listen to them!’ They don’t even know how they got at those seats,” Obama says in the film.

But the film is, ultimately, not that revealing. Hallgren treads very carefully. We never see her subject letting her guard down. The movie is manicured to perfection. It could have been far more interesting — and equally flattering to Obama — were it less hagiographic.

DUBAI:Latifa Al-Gurg, the Emirati-Danish designer behind Dubai-based label Twisted Roots, takes consumers to a far-flung destination with each new collection.

In the past, she has drawn inspiration from Prague, New York and Tuscany. For spring 2020, the world-traveling designer is heading to the idyllic Seychelles islands.

Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

The eclectic culture of the Indian Ocean archipelago was a great source of inspiration for Al-Gurg, who founded her label in 2014.

“We wanted to pay tribute to the spirited culture of the island,” she told Arab News. “We also were inspired by the incredibly beautiful nature of the island, so we tried to emulate both of these within our color palette.”

Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

The collection features separates, such as blouses, trousers and jackets that can be mixed and matched, as well as flared jumpsuits in turquoise, mother-of-pearl, navy, shell pink, coral and sand inspired by the ocean’s depth. Silhouettes are flowing and light, making them ideal for the region’s rising outdoor temperatures. 

A choice of loose-fitting, long maxi dresses are ideal for Ramadan. Extremely versatile, the airy pieces can be dressed up with a pair of heels or statement jewelry for sahoor gatherings or dressed down for running errands during the day.

Twisted Roots Spring 2020 ready-to-wear. (Supplied)

Al-Gurg said that her designs are aimed at women “on the go, looking for practical, versatile pieces with a difference.”

During the design process, she also drew inspiration from the national costume of the Seychelles, incorporating elements of the island’s traditional costume by way of draping and ruffles. 

Additionally, some of the looks come in mini, pint-sized versions, available on ounass.com, for those who want to nail the “mommy-and-me” style during the holy month.

