You are here

  • Home
  • Top Kashmir militant killed by Indian forces

Top Kashmir militant killed by Indian forces

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a deserted road in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Government forces killed a top rebel commander and his aide in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday and shut down cellphone and mobile internet services during subsequent anti-India protests, officials, and residents said. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42nqk

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Top Kashmir militant killed by Indian forces

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

SRINAGAR: Indian government forces on Wednesday killed the leader of the largest Kashmiri militant group fighting for independence from New Delhi, authorities said.
Riyaz Naikoo, 35, the head of Hizbul Mujahideen in Indian-administered Kashmir, died when soldiers blew up two houses in Beighpora in the valley’s south, Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar told local news agency Global News Service.
His death was confirmed by Indian national government ministers in New Delhi.
Former Kashmir police chief Shesh Paul Vaid said Naikoo’s killing was a “big success” for Indian forces.
Soldiers and counterinsurgency police were conducting house-to-house searches late Tuesday and Wednesday when they zeroed in on two homes where the top rebel leader was thought to be hiding, triggering an exchange of fire early Wednesday.
Fearing protests and an outbreak of violence as news spread that Naikoo was trapped, authorities on Wednesday cut mobile Internet and messaging services in Kashmir.
All private mobile networks except the state-run cell operator were suspended.
Hundreds of locals clashed with police and threw stones after they were stopped from marching toward his home village.
Fifteen people were injured in the clashes that continued well into the late evening. One of the protesters, who sustained a bullet wound, was taken to hospital, a police officer told AFP.
A local curfew was imposed in the area.
Two other suspected militants were also killed in a separate shootout on Wednesday not far from Naikoo’s home, army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said in a brief statement.
Naikoo was the longest-surviving commander in the Muslim-majority Kashmir, where a rebellion against Indian rule has raged since 1989 with tens of thousands of lives, mostly civilians, lost in the conflict.
Born into a family of farmers, college graduate Naikoo was known locally as a mathematics tutor who taught students, many of them for free, at his village.
He joined the rebels in 2012 and took over the reins of Hizbul Mujahideen after the killing of its charismatic rebel leader Burhan Wani in 2016 sparked fierce protests that left more than 100 dead.
Naikoo’s death came amid an intensification of counterinsurgency efforts by Indian government forces against the rebels in recent months. India has more than 500,000 troops in the region.
Tensions have been high since August after New Delhi scrapped the region’s semi-autonomous status and imposed a total security and communication blackout.
Fixed lines, mobiles and Internet services were cut before being gradually restored, although 4G mobile data has not been reinstated.
At least 57 militants have been killed in Kashmir this year, according to an AFP tally.
Five soldiers, including an Indian army colonel, and four militants were killed over the weekend in the valley.
Three paramilitary troopers were killed by militants in an ambush on Monday that also claimed the life of a 14-year-old local boy.
Near-daily cross-border firing between India and Pakistan — which contests Kashmir — has occurred regularly despite the pandemic and the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
New Delhi regularly accuses arch-rival Pakistan of arming and sending rebels across the heavily militarised border. Islamabad denies the claims.

Topics: India Kashmir

Afghan forces bust ‘Daesh-Haqqani’ cell blamed for deadly attacks

Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

Afghan forces bust ‘Daesh-Haqqani’ cell blamed for deadly attacks

  • Five militants were killed and eight others arrested when security forces stormed two hideouts of the group
Updated 06 May 2020
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said Wednesday it had busted a joint Daesh-Haqqani network cell it accused of carrying out several attacks, including a deadly raid on a Sikh temple in Kabul.
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement that five militants were killed and eight others arrested when security forces stormed two hideouts of the group — one in Kabul and the other outside the capital.
“This joint cell of Daesh and Haqqani network had carried out major attacks in the capital, including an attack on a Sikh temple in March,” the NDS said.
At least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed the temple in Kabul where worshippers were offering morning prayers.
The attack was claimed by Daesh in the Khorasan, the Afghan branch of Daesh.
The Daesh-Haqqani cell was also behind a rocket attack that targeted the swearing-in ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the intelligence agency said.
The members of the cell had also killed several Afghan officials and fired rockets at Bagram, the US military’s largest base in Afghanistan, the NDS said.
Afghan officials have long accused the Haqqani network, a US-designated terror group with ties to the Taliban, of carrying out major attacks claimed by or blamed on Daesh in Khorasan.
“There is undeniable evidence showing a strong link and cooperation between the Haqqani network and IS,” a senior security official said on condition of anonymity.
“They jointly plan and carry out terrorist attacks, especially in Kabul.”
Late last year, Afghan officials said IS-K had been completely defeated in Nangarhar, a key eastern province where it had first sought to establish a stronghold in 2015.
A senior security analyst said Afghanistan’s intelligence agents have long believed that the Haqqanis were either aiding Daesh in carrying out attacks or actually carrying out attacks in their name.
“If they are now caught side by side in the same trench as the NDS says... this could be an alarming development,” Atiqullah Amarkhail, a former Afghan army general turned security analyst told AFP.
“It may indicate that even if the Taliban one day agrees to reduce or end violence, the actual violence perpetrated by more radical groups like Daesh and Haqqanis may continue.”
The Taliban dismissed as “propaganda” the NDS statement that the Taliban-affiliated Haqqanis were working with Daesh.
“We strongly reject this propaganda. We have nothing in common (and don’t operate cells) with Daesh,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, said in a text message to reporters.
The United States and Taliban signed a landmark deal in late February that lays the groundwork to end Afghanistan’s war.
American and other foreign forces pledged to quit Afghanistan within 14 months of the February 29 deal signing, provided the Taliban stick to several security guarantees and hold talks with the government.
A key tenet of the US-Taliban accord is that the Taliban will not allow groups like Al-Qaeda and IS-K to use Afghan soil to plan attacks against the US and its allies.

Topics: Afghanistan Daesh attack Afghan security forces

Related

Special
World
Afghan healthcare workers pay heavy price in coronavirus battle

Latest updates

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Top Kashmir militant killed by Indian forces
US announces $225 million in emergency aid to Yemen
Angela Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May
SABIC to build one of the world’s biggest mega-battery factories

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.