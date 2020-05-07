You are here

Online supermarket Ocado’s sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain

Q2 retail revenue growth accelerates from Q1. (Reuters)
Reuters

LONDON: British online supermarket and technology company Ocado said on Wednesday retail revenue had soared 40.4 percent year-on-year in its second quarter so far as shoppers in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown sought deliveries to avoid venturing out.

The UK has been on lockdown since March 23 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country is past the peak of the pandemic.

He is expected to set out a plan on Sunday on how it might start gradually easing restrictions to allow a return to normal life.

Ocado said it had adapted its platform and ramped up capacity rapidly in order to meet unprecedented demand and was now delivering significantly more groceries to UK households than ever before.

It noted that the number of items per customer basket appeared to have passed its peak but remained high, as more normal shopping behavior had returned.

The share of fresh and chilled products in the mix, relative to ambient store cupboard items, was also returning to normal, it said.

Ocado said it expected the long-term shift toward online grocery to accelerate post the COVID-19 crisis.

But it highlighted uncertainties about the length of the crisis, customer reaction immediately afterwards and its long-term impact on customers’ disposable incomes.

It said it had suspended its guidance for retail revenue for full year 2020 until it could accurately forecast likely outcomes.

Ocado’s retail business is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Ocado’s supply deal with Waitrose will finish at the end of August, when it will be replaced with M&S.

Ocado has a stock market capitalization of £12.2 billion ($15.2 billion), which is more than the combined market capitalizations of Sainsbury’s, Britain’s No. 2 supermarket group, and Morrisons, the No. 4 player.

The share price has mostly been driven by its state-of-the-art robotic technology which has enabled it to win partnership deals with supermarket groups around the world, including Kroger in the US, Casino in France and Aeon in Japan.

In the second quarter Ocado delivered its first international robotic warehouses, which it calls customer fulfilment centers (CFCs), to Casino and Sobeys.

It said that despite the crisis it was not experiencing any material delays in the delivery of future CFCs for Ocado Solutions customers.

The group added that it has 1.2 billion pounds of cash on the balance sheet.

Ocado investor Royal London Asset Management said it will vote against the online grocer’s pay report at Wednesday’s annual meeting, calling Chief Executive Tim Steiner’s £58.7 million reward “excessive.” 

Topics: Coronavirus UK

SABIC to build one of the world’s biggest mega-battery factories

SEAN CRONIN 

SABIC to build one of the world’s biggest mega-battery factories

  • SABIC unit Nusaned Investment has teamed up with SCHMID Group to develop the vanadium redox flow batteries
  • Battery storage is attracting a wave of international investment as demand increases to store the energy being produced by new renewable projects worldwide
SEAN CRONIN 

LONDON: Saudi petrochemical giant SABIC has established a joint venture company to build one of the world’s biggest utility-scale battery factories.

SABIC unit Nusaned Investment has teamed up with SCHMID Group to develop the vanadium redox flow batteries. 

The Riwaq Industrial Development Company will also join the JV, SABIC said in a statement.

The new factory is expected to be in production in 2021. 

Battery storage is attracting a wave of international investment as demand increases to store the energy being produced by new renewable projects worldwide. Investing in such renewables projects is also a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s energy reform plans as it weans itself off reliance on oil revenues.

“The closing marks a milestone for Saudi Arabia in its quest to localize manufacturing for technologies in emerging industries,” said Fuad Mosa, CEO of Nusaned Investment 

The new company will produce energy storage systems for use alongside utility-scale renewables projects, telecom towers, mining sites, remote cities and off-grid locations, SABIC said. 

Saudi Arabia is aiming to install 57.5 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, spurring demand for new battery storage capacity in the Kingdom.

The project will be developed in Dammam 3rd Industrial City and will have an annual production capacity of 3 GWh — making it among the biggest Flow Battery production facilities worldwide.

Nusaned Investment is an investment company based in Riyadh with a mandate to increase local content in the Kingdom. 

Topics: SABIC SCHMID Group batteries

