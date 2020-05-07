You are here

  • Home
  • UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

The UK has been on lockdown since March 23 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which has become the most deadly in Europe. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7nhua

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

  • Office for National Statistics says it is unable to collect data due to lockdown
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UK will likely offer some volatile inflation readings in the months ahead because the coronavirus-driven shutdown has prevented statisticians from getting any prices on a wide range of items, including haircuts and holidays

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it had no data on prices in April that would have accounted for 20 percent of the weighting of its Consumer Price Index.

The now unmeasurable items provided a snapshot of what Britons can no longer do under the government’s lockdown — including get manicures, flights, tickets to the theater or concerts, hotel stays or take driving tests.

Those prices would be adjusted in line with overall changes in prices that are available, the ONS said.

A further range of prices for goods and services that were available but only in very limited supply would be adjusted in line with similar items, sectoral indexes or the overall index.

 

 Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said it was too soon to say whether the changes would push inflation up or down.

“There might be some unusual movements, either positive or negative,” he said. “We are going to be in a situation which is likely to be more volatile than normal.”

The ONS added coronavirus-related changes to the way it calculates the Retail Price Index (RPI), which underpins payments on the country’s inflation-linked government bonds, would not require government approval.

The ONS said it had shared its plans with the Bank of England which had determined that the temporary changes did not fundamentally alter the basic RPI calculation and materially hurt index-linked gilt investors.

“As a result, the chancellor’s consent is not required to implement these temporary changes,” the ONS said.

.

Decoder

The Retail Price Index

The Retail Price Index underpins payments on the UK’s inflation-linked government bonds.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

World
Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them
World
UK overtakes Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll

Online supermarket Ocado’s sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Online supermarket Ocado’s sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British online supermarket and technology company Ocado said on Wednesday retail revenue had soared 40.4 percent year-on-year in its second quarter so far as shoppers in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown sought deliveries to avoid venturing out.

The UK has been on lockdown since March 23 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country is past the peak of the pandemic.

He is expected to set out a plan on Sunday on how it might start gradually easing restrictions to allow a return to normal life.

Ocado said it had adapted its platform and ramped up capacity rapidly in order to meet unprecedented demand and was now delivering significantly more groceries to UK households than ever before.

It noted that the number of items per customer basket appeared to have passed its peak but remained high, as more normal shopping behavior had returned.

The share of fresh and chilled products in the mix, relative to ambient store cupboard items, was also returning to normal, it said.

Ocado said it expected the long-term shift toward online grocery to accelerate post the COVID-19 crisis.

But it highlighted uncertainties about the length of the crisis, customer reaction immediately afterwards and its long-term impact on customers’ disposable incomes.

It said it had suspended its guidance for retail revenue for full year 2020 until it could accurately forecast likely outcomes.

Ocado’s retail business is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Ocado’s supply deal with Waitrose will finish at the end of August, when it will be replaced with M&S.

Ocado has a stock market capitalization of £12.2 billion ($15.2 billion), which is more than the combined market capitalizations of Sainsbury’s, Britain’s No. 2 supermarket group, and Morrisons, the No. 4 player.

The share price has mostly been driven by its state-of-the-art robotic technology which has enabled it to win partnership deals with supermarket groups around the world, including Kroger in the US, Casino in France and Aeon in Japan.

In the second quarter Ocado delivered its first international robotic warehouses, which it calls customer fulfilment centers (CFCs), to Casino and Sobeys.

It said that despite the crisis it was not experiencing any material delays in the delivery of future CFCs for Ocado Solutions customers.

The group added that it has 1.2 billion pounds of cash on the balance sheet.

Ocado investor Royal London Asset Management said it will vote against the online grocer’s pay report at Wednesday’s annual meeting, calling Chief Executive Tim Steiner’s £58.7 million reward “excessive.” 

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them
World
UK overtakes Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll

Latest updates

UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data
Online supermarket Ocado’s sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain
Elderly in Gaza yearn for the old days of Ramadan
Israeli Supreme Court: Netanyahu may form government
Lebanon reopens mosques for Friday prayers, churches for Sunday mass

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.