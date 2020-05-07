You are here

  • Home
  • Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

Video game chiefs say gaming is helping to keep millions around the world connected and safe during lockdown. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8csys

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

  • Digital gaming revenues soar as global lockdown, new releases lift industry earnings to $10bn monthly record
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US video game titans Activision and Electronic Arts reported strong earnings as people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic turn to games such as “Call of Duty.”

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in the first quarter of this year, with “Call of Duty: Warzone” racking up more than 60 million players since its launch in March.

“Our goal to connect the world through epic entertainment is more important to our players than ever before,” Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release.

“In the face of so many difficulties, our employees have made certain that the joy, the engagement and the benefits of gaming remain an effective way to help keep our 400 million players around the world connected and safe.”

Play of “Overwatch” and “World of Warcraft” continued to climb, and the popular color-matching smartphone game “Candy Crush” held firm as the top-grossing franchise in US mobile app stores, according to Activision.

Activision reported a profit of $505 million on revenue of $1.8 billion in the quarter.

Electronic Arts said that its net income doubled to $418 million on revenue that grew to $1.4 billion in the first three months of this year.

The latest installment in the popular “FIFA” soccer video game franchise boasted more than 25 million players, and the “Madden NFL 20” title — devoted to US pro football — saw the highest online engagement numbers in franchise history.

A freshly released “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” title boasted more than 10 million users.

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

California-based EA warned, however, that the full effect of the crisis on its business remained tough to predict.

People without jobs might have time for play, but might be more interested in finding work or saving money. Working remotely could take a toll on game company productivity.

Meanwhile, new players might stick with video games after restrictions on movement lift.

Activision Blizzard shares climbed about 5 percent in after-market trades, while EA shares slid by about 4 percent as investors toyed with how they might navigate the uncharted terrain.

Spending in the US on video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards in March totaled $1.6 billion, up 35 percent from the same month last year, according to industry tracker NPD.

NPD said that freshly launched “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” from Nintendo was the top selling game in the US in March, making a stellar debut during the pandemic.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was the second best-selling game in March, and the top selling video game in the US to date, according to NPD.

Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled compared with a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console sales each grew by more than 25 percent.

Spending on digital video games globally hit a record high $10 billion in March, according to market tracker SuperData.

“Individuals are turning to games as a reliable entertainment option during the COVID-19 crisis and are using online multiplayer to keep in touch with others,” SuperData said in a blog post.

Spending rose 15 percent on mobile games, a lot of them played on smartphones, reaching $5.7 billion in March, SuperData reported.

Among other leading titles, “Pokemon Go” saw revenue for the mobile game grow 18 percent in March after maker Niantic modified features to make it easier to play without needing to be out and about, according to SuperData.

New-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with games tailored for the hardware are to launch by the end of this year.

Consoles face a potential threat from the advent of cloud gaming, however.

Google early this month made its Stadia online video game service free to help provide an escape for those hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched late last year, Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of Internet-linked devices.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” Stadia vice president Phil Harrison said in an online post.

“Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
Money changes everything: Backlash grows on ‘Star Wars’ video game ‘loot boxes’
Sport
Saudi Pro League signs EA Sports as sponsor

UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data

  • Office for National Statistics says it is unable to collect data due to lockdown
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The UK will likely offer some volatile inflation readings in the months ahead because the coronavirus-driven shutdown has prevented statisticians from getting any prices on a wide range of items, including haircuts and holidays

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it had no data on prices in April that would have accounted for 20 percent of the weighting of its Consumer Price Index.

The now unmeasurable items provided a snapshot of what Britons can no longer do under the government’s lockdown — including get manicures, flights, tickets to the theater or concerts, hotel stays or take driving tests.

Those prices would be adjusted in line with overall changes in prices that are available, the ONS said.

A further range of prices for goods and services that were available but only in very limited supply would be adjusted in line with similar items, sectoral indexes or the overall index.

 

 Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said it was too soon to say whether the changes would push inflation up or down.

“There might be some unusual movements, either positive or negative,” he said. “We are going to be in a situation which is likely to be more volatile than normal.”

The ONS added coronavirus-related changes to the way it calculates the Retail Price Index (RPI), which underpins payments on the country’s inflation-linked government bonds, would not require government approval.

The ONS said it had shared its plans with the Bank of England which had determined that the temporary changes did not fundamentally alter the basic RPI calculation and materially hurt index-linked gilt investors.

“As a result, the chancellor’s consent is not required to implement these temporary changes,” the ONS said.

.

Decoder

The Retail Price Index

The Retail Price Index underpins payments on the UK’s inflation-linked government bonds.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

World
Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them
World
UK overtakes Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll

Latest updates

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time
Iraq parliament approves PM Mustafa Kadhemi's new cabinet
UK faces bumpy inflation ride as virus hits price data
Online supermarket Ocado’s sales soar 40% in lockdown Britain
Elderly in Gaza yearn for the old days of Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.