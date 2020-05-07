You are here

Iraq to emerge as OPEC's main output cuts laggard

Work at the Nahr Bin Omar natural gas field in Iraq, where major oil production cutbacks are expected.
BAGHDAD: Iraq has yet to inform its regular oil buyers of cuts to its exports, suggesting it is struggling to fully implement an OPEC deal with Russia and other producers on a record supply cut, traders and industry sources said.

Less than full compliance by Iraq, as well as by smaller producers such as Nigeria and Angola, could hurt the OPEC+ group’s efforts to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1, equivalent to about 10 percent of world demand before the coronavirus crisis led to a slide in consumption and prices.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, has instructed its biggest company, Basra Oil Co. (BOC), to cut output from May as part of its efforts to reduce its output by 1 million bpd, or 1 percent of global supply, an oil ministry source said.

But it has yet to agree an action plan with other oil companies such as BP, Exxon, Eni or Lukoil, which operate the biggest fields in the country, a BOC spokesman said.

“Talks with international oil companies are still continuing to discuss ways of curtailing production that serve all parties and ensure mutual interests
are observed,” the BOC
spokesman said.

“We can’t say talks hit deadlock. We expect a breakthrough to be reached soon.”

Iraq’s oil ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. BP, Exxon, Eni and Lukoil declined to comment.

One industry source active in Iraq said the companies were refusing the cut and that delays in forming a new government in Iraq were complicating the discussions.

“It’s a mess at the moment,” the source said.

OPEC Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have informed their customers of cuts to exports. Kuwait, Oman and the UAE have also officially informed OPEC.

Three trading sources said Iraq has not issued any such statements to its regular oil buyers yet.

Two of the sources said Iraq’s May export plans from the south were broadly in line with April’s at around 3.3 million bpd.

There is no requirement for participating countries to tell OPEC how they will make their cut, but informing customers about their oil allocations is standard practice.

OPEC’s Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo declined to discuss country compliance: “We are now focused on the full and timely implementation of this.”

The challenge for many OPEC+ countries arises from how much they are asking international oil companies (IOCs) to cut, said Amrita Sen of analyst firm Energy Aspects.

“Beyond logistical shut-ins, some of the cuts needed from Iraq, Nigeria and others when they have barely complied with previous cuts are not going to happen,” she said.

Companies producing in Iraq’s southern oilfields operate service contracts that pay them a fixed dollar fee for their output and are also compensated in
crude cargoes.

This type of contract shields oil companies against sharp falls in oil prices. But it also means that with the OPEC cuts, Iraq ends up with less crude to market itself.

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

  • Digital gaming revenues soar as global lockdown, new releases lift industry earnings to $10bn monthly record
Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US video game titans Activision and Electronic Arts reported strong earnings as people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic turn to games such as “Call of Duty.”

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in the first quarter of this year, with “Call of Duty: Warzone” racking up more than 60 million players since its launch in March.

“Our goal to connect the world through epic entertainment is more important to our players than ever before,” Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release.

“In the face of so many difficulties, our employees have made certain that the joy, the engagement and the benefits of gaming remain an effective way to help keep our 400 million players around the world connected and safe.”

Play of “Overwatch” and “World of Warcraft” continued to climb, and the popular color-matching smartphone game “Candy Crush” held firm as the top-grossing franchise in US mobile app stores, according to Activision.

Activision reported a profit of $505 million on revenue of $1.8 billion in the quarter.

Electronic Arts said that its net income doubled to $418 million on revenue that grew to $1.4 billion in the first three months of this year.

The latest installment in the popular “FIFA” soccer video game franchise boasted more than 25 million players, and the “Madden NFL 20” title — devoted to US pro football — saw the highest online engagement numbers in franchise history.

A freshly released “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” title boasted more than 10 million users.

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

California-based EA warned, however, that the full effect of the crisis on its business remained tough to predict.

People without jobs might have time for play, but might be more interested in finding work or saving money. Working remotely could take a toll on game company productivity.

Meanwhile, new players might stick with video games after restrictions on movement lift.

Activision Blizzard shares climbed about 5 percent in after-market trades, while EA shares slid by about 4 percent as investors toyed with how they might navigate the uncharted terrain.

Spending in the US on video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards in March totaled $1.6 billion, up 35 percent from the same month last year, according to industry tracker NPD.

NPD said that freshly launched “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” from Nintendo was the top selling game in the US in March, making a stellar debut during the pandemic.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” was the second best-selling game in March, and the top selling video game in the US to date, according to NPD.

Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled compared with a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console sales each grew by more than 25 percent.

Spending on digital video games globally hit a record high $10 billion in March, according to market tracker SuperData.

“Individuals are turning to games as a reliable entertainment option during the COVID-19 crisis and are using online multiplayer to keep in touch with others,” SuperData said in a blog post.

Spending rose 15 percent on mobile games, a lot of them played on smartphones, reaching $5.7 billion in March, SuperData reported.

Among other leading titles, “Pokemon Go” saw revenue for the mobile game grow 18 percent in March after maker Niantic modified features to make it easier to play without needing to be out and about, according to SuperData.

New-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with games tailored for the hardware are to launch by the end of this year.

Consoles face a potential threat from the advent of cloud gaming, however.

Google early this month made its Stadia online video game service free to help provide an escape for those hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched late last year, Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of Internet-linked devices.

“Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” Stadia vice president Phil Harrison said in an online post.

“Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home.”

