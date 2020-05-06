You are here

TRSDC commits to giving back to local communities

The Red Sea Development Company is developing Saudi Arabia’s flagship international tourism destination and is setting new standards in sustainable development.
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind one of the world’s most ambitious tourism initiatives, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. 

In an effort toward enhancing local communities through corporate social responsibility programs, the MoU extends over a full calendar year and is renewable for the same period. The MoU was signed by John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, and Sulaiman Al-Zaben, undersecretary of social development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

“This MoU represents a collaborative framework toward enhancing our CSR that is in line with the sustainable development goals of the Kingdom. Giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia and our local communities in particular is an important part of our vision as a company. We believe in working together with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will benefit society at large,” said Pagano.

TRSDC is developing Saudi Arabia’s flagship international tourism destination and is setting new standards in sustainable development, aligned with all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

“I would like to congratulate and thank the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on the successful signing of this MoU. This initiative is jointly aimed at strengthening and improving the quality of life for those living in close proximity to our project,” he added.

The MoU highlights the role of the ministry, outlining how it will assist in developing a framework to activate the role of corporate social responsibility and create a plan mapping the activities and programs required based on national priorities. It will also support further by providing the key information and data required to carry out TRSDC campaigns successfully.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with the Red Sea Development Company aims to support impactful social responsibility initiatives and programs for Saudi Arabia. This collaboration represents our commitment in creating a dynamic joint effort that promotes the private and government sector alike,” said Al-Zaben.

The MoU follows several initiatives already launched by TRSDC to support the local community, namely by increasing employment opportunities. Most recently, the organization launched a program in collaboration with Umluj municipality, the University of Tabuk, and Sakan, a local NGO, to provide members of the communities of Umluj and Al-Wajh with training and jobs within the organization. This initiative has already resulted in the hiring of 45 new employees at the site landscaping nursery.

Similar initiatives included providing 120 scholarships for Saudi students to pursue a bachelor of science degree in international hospitality management in cooperation with Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University and accredited by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The company also hired 31 graduates from across the Kingdom as part of the Elite Graduate Program at the start of the year.

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, and Tages Group, an European alternative asset management firm, have created a 50/50 joint venture through merging Investcorp’s absolute return investments (Investcorp ARI) business and Tages Capital LLP, the absolute return subsidiary of Tages.

The joint venture, called Investcorp-Tages Limited, leverages Tages Capital’s and Investcorp ARI’s investment expertise and complementary footprints in seeking to create a global absolute return platform with more than $6 billion in revenue-generating assets. Rishi Kapoor, co-chief executive officer of Investcorp, said: “We believe that the joint venture with Tages will be optimally positioned for accelerated growth serving the evolving needs of investors for absolute return investments in the post-COVID landscape, with an expanded geographic footprint, deeper bench of talent and enhanced scale.”

Panfilo Tarantelli, CEO and founding partner of Tages, said: “Tages and Investcorp are ideal partners with long histories of performance generation and cultures of excellence. We are confident that our combined strengths will accelerate our objectives to drive growth.”

Investcorp-Tages Limited will be co-led by existing management, including Lionel Erdely, head and CIO of Investcorp’s ARI business, and Salvatore Cordaro, founding partner and CIO of Tages Capital. 

Erdely said: “Our joint venture will deliver meaningful benefits for our clients. Together, we will be able to offer a broader array of absolute return investment solutions across strategies and markets. As we bring the best of our organizations together, we will remain focused on maintaining the nimble, entrepreneurial approach that has driven our success.”

 

