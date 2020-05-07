Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistani ambassador sends off first batch of stranded nationals 

RIYADH: The Pakistani Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia have started repatriation of stranded nationals to their homeland with the first two flights taking off from Riyadh and Jeddah.

“The Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh coordinated the return of 250 stranded Pakistanis by PIA (Pakistani International Airlines) special flight on May 1,” a Pakistan Embassy spokesman told Arab News.

He added: “This was the first repatriation flight from Riyadh, which carried the Pakistanis since suspension of flight operations in the Kingdom on March 15. More special flights will follow.”

The flight left Riyadh for Islamabad. Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz, along with officials of the embassy, saw the Pakistani nationals off at King Khalid International Airport.

While speaking to the passengers before departure, the envoy said that the Pakistani government was taking all possible measures for the welfare, safe and early return of Pakistanis across the world, including the Kingdom. The envoy thanked the passengers for their patience and cooperation during these difficult times.

The returning Pakistanis thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government officials for arranging repatriation flights to the homeland, and expressed their satisfaction over the smooth operation of ticket selling, as well as the efforts of the embassy for the well-being of community members in the wake of COVID-19.

Another special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis departed from Jeddah for Lahore on May 1.

Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah, Khalid Majid, and deputy consul general, Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto, were present at the airport to see them off.

More than 13,000 Pakistanis, mostly on short-term visas and final exits, are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia because of the cancellation of international flights due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Pakistani government is arranging special flights for their return to Pakistan.

A Pakistan Embassy spokesman told Arab News that about 15,000 people have so far registered with the embassy and the consulate requesting to return home. The Pakistani government has secured two special flights on a weekly basis to meet the request.