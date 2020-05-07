You are here

  • Home
  • Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistani ambassador sends off first batch of stranded nationals 

Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistani ambassador sends off first batch of stranded nationals 

Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz seeing off stranded Pakistanis who boarded a special flight at King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z2n8k

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistani ambassador sends off first batch of stranded nationals 

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Pakistani Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia have started repatriation of stranded nationals to their homeland with the first two flights taking off from Riyadh and Jeddah.

“The Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh coordinated the return of 250 stranded Pakistanis by PIA (Pakistani International Airlines) special flight on May 1,” a Pakistan Embassy spokesman told Arab News.

He added: “This was the first repatriation flight from Riyadh, which carried the Pakistanis since suspension of flight operations in the Kingdom on March 15. More special flights will follow.”

The flight left Riyadh for Islamabad. Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz, along with officials of the embassy, saw the Pakistani nationals off at King Khalid International Airport.

While speaking to the passengers before departure, the envoy said that the Pakistani government was taking all possible measures for the welfare, safe and early return of Pakistanis across the world, including the Kingdom. The envoy thanked the passengers for their patience and cooperation during these difficult times.

The returning Pakistanis thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior government officials for arranging repatriation flights to the homeland, and expressed their satisfaction over the smooth operation of ticket selling, as well as the efforts of the embassy for the well-being of community members in the wake of COVID-19.

Another special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis departed from Jeddah for Lahore on May 1.

Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah, Khalid Majid, and deputy consul general, Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto, were present at the airport to see them off.

More than 13,000 Pakistanis, mostly on short-term visas and final exits, are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia because of the cancellation of international flights due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Pakistani government is arranging special flights for their return to Pakistan.

A Pakistan Embassy spokesman told Arab News that about 15,000 people have so far registered with the embassy and the consulate requesting to return home. The Pakistani government has secured two special flights on a weekly basis to meet the request.

Topics: Pakistani International Airlines Pakistanis

Related

Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen parliamentary friendship ties
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: MWL, Indonesia to build largest-ever museum on Islamic history, civilization

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew

Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew

Updated 12 min 30 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Some offices in the Saudi capital have partly returned to work on a rotation basis after the relaxation of curfew hours during Ramadan.

The curfew across Saudi Arabia was partially lifted early on April 26, with the exception of Makkah and adjacent neighborhoods previously isolated after a coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced a relaxation of the ban on movement within the city limits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from April 26 to May 13.

However, the ban on movement between the country’s different regions remains in effect even outside the curfew hours.

As part-time return to work begins, roads that were deserted in Riyadh due to the lockdown now have cars on them and people can be seen moving around.

Nasser Al-Shalhoub, a financial analyst at a private company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Since last week some of the departments have resumed work from our offices, and we have been working every other day.”

HIGHLIGHT

The curfew across Saudi Arabia was partially lifted early on April 26, with the exception of Makkah and adjacent neighborhoods previously isolated after a coronavirus outbreak.

Asked what arrangements the company had made to follow the health guidelines such as social distancing and health precautions, Al-Shalhoub said: “Fifty percent of employees should be working in the office. Every morning before entering the office employees have to take a temperature test and be checked by a medical specialist.”

The company provided masks and gloves to employees while sanitizing the offices and entire building regularly, he said.

“I don’t think it was necessary to work from the office, we could work virtually like previous weeks because they have already provided us with access and technology devices but the problem is that some of the employees lack the knowledge to use technology, therefore we had to go back to work from the office.”

While movement restrictions might have eased, many companies have their employees working in rotations to minimize the potential spread of the disease and to maintain a social distance of six feet. 

Zakir Azmi, an accountant with Mawarid Holding company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Our management had decided to work from the office after a partial lifting of the lockdown, however the legal and other departments were of a view to continue working from home. As the pandemic is still spreading with cases being reported daily, finally it was decided to attend the office only on a need-to basis.”

As some offices are looking into partially allowing their employees to return to work, precautionary measures must be adhered to at all times, such as practicing healthy hygiene habits, intensified cleaning, disinfection, ventilation, social distancing and restricted use of any shared items or spaces.

Topics: Coronavirus lockdown curfew

Related

Business & Economy
Partial lifting of coronavirus curfew to revive Saudi business activity: experts
Developing
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia relaxes daytime city curfew

Latest updates

Some workers returning to offices in Riyadh as Kingdom relaxes curfew
Iraq to emerge as OPEC’s main output cuts laggard
London’s Arab eateries struggle to digest lockdown
Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan
Winning the coronavirus war, one video game battle at a time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.