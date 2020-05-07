You are here

Najran governor reviews electricity strategies, service enhancement projects

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed at work on Wednesday. (SPA)
NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed has said strategic projects worth SR929 million ($248 million) will be implemented in Najran. This was in addition to other proposed projects worth about SR471 million, he said. The total value of these projects would be SR1.4 billion.

The news came in a speech during a virtual meeting to review and discuss electricity projects in the region.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Electricity Affairs Naif Al-Abbadi, Acting Governor of the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA) Abdulrahman Al-Muhanna, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) Fahad Al-Sudairi, and the head of the southern sector of SEC, Abdulrahman Al-Salouli.

Prince Jalawi extended his gratitude on behalf of the people of Najran to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for attaching importance to the region and providing it with generous care, which pushed development forward and laid the foundation for its sustainability.

He thanked the minister of energy for supporting electricity projects in the region, reflecting the importance the government attaches to ensuring conditions of dignified living and achieving sustainable and comprehensive development.

Prince Jalawi praised the determination of the Energy Ministry and SEC to provide urgent solutions, highlighting that the connectivity line project and transfer stations were being implemented in some of the governorates. 

He stressed the importance of the meeting to review the needs of the service in the region with transparency, in addition to discussing ways to improve the service in light of urban expansion and the growth of development projects and commercial movement.

RIYADH: Some offices in the Saudi capital have partly returned to work on a rotation basis after the relaxation of curfew hours during Ramadan.

The curfew across Saudi Arabia was partially lifted early on April 26, with the exception of Makkah and adjacent neighborhoods previously isolated after a coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced a relaxation of the ban on movement within the city limits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from April 26 to May 13.

However, the ban on movement between the country’s different regions remains in effect even outside the curfew hours.

As part-time return to work begins, roads that were deserted in Riyadh due to the lockdown now have cars on them and people can be seen moving around.

Nasser Al-Shalhoub, a financial analyst at a private company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Since last week some of the departments have resumed work from our offices, and we have been working every other day.”

Asked what arrangements the company had made to follow the health guidelines such as social distancing and health precautions, Al-Shalhoub said: “Fifty percent of employees should be working in the office. Every morning before entering the office employees have to take a temperature test and be checked by a medical specialist.”

The company provided masks and gloves to employees while sanitizing the offices and entire building regularly, he said.

“I don’t think it was necessary to work from the office, we could work virtually like previous weeks because they have already provided us with access and technology devices but the problem is that some of the employees lack the knowledge to use technology, therefore we had to go back to work from the office.”

While movement restrictions might have eased, many companies have their employees working in rotations to minimize the potential spread of the disease and to maintain a social distance of six feet. 

Zakir Azmi, an accountant with Mawarid Holding company in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Our management had decided to work from the office after a partial lifting of the lockdown, however the legal and other departments were of a view to continue working from home. As the pandemic is still spreading with cases being reported daily, finally it was decided to attend the office only on a need-to basis.”

As some offices are looking into partially allowing their employees to return to work, precautionary measures must be adhered to at all times, such as practicing healthy hygiene habits, intensified cleaning, disinfection, ventilation, social distancing and restricted use of any shared items or spaces.

Rafiq Jamal Aldeen, executive director at G20 Saudi Secretariat

