Najran governor reviews electricity strategies, service enhancement projects

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed has said strategic projects worth SR929 million ($248 million) will be implemented in Najran. This was in addition to other proposed projects worth about SR471 million, he said. The total value of these projects would be SR1.4 billion.

The news came in a speech during a virtual meeting to review and discuss electricity projects in the region.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Electricity Affairs Naif Al-Abbadi, Acting Governor of the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA) Abdulrahman Al-Muhanna, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) Fahad Al-Sudairi, and the head of the southern sector of SEC, Abdulrahman Al-Salouli.

Prince Jalawi extended his gratitude on behalf of the people of Najran to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for attaching importance to the region and providing it with generous care, which pushed development forward and laid the foundation for its sustainability.

He thanked the minister of energy for supporting electricity projects in the region, reflecting the importance the government attaches to ensuring conditions of dignified living and achieving sustainable and comprehensive development.

Prince Jalawi praised the determination of the Energy Ministry and SEC to provide urgent solutions, highlighting that the connectivity line project and transfer stations were being implemented in some of the governorates.

He stressed the importance of the meeting to review the needs of the service in the region with transparency, in addition to discussing ways to improve the service in light of urban expansion and the growth of development projects and commercial movement.