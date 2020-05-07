You are here

  • Home
  • UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus

UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus

As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce wristbands that will be given to every person who is tested at any of the SEHA-accredited screening facilities in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9vr8

Updated 7 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus

Updated 7 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Like any nation, the UAE has witnessed myriad challenges since its unification in 1971, but nothing has come close to what the country has experienced as it fights to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Every aspect of the UAE’s social and economic structure has been dismantled. And yet, never before has the nation come together in such unison to combat a common cause. 

Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the UAE has taken some of the most advanced measures on a global scale towards country-wide testing and prevention. There are now drive-through testing centers across the UAE, state-of-the-art field hospitals and the most advanced testing and care facilities possible. There is also an unforgettable spirit of unity that is binding the multicultural society of the UAE together.

A recent example that captures such spirit is “I Am Committed,” an initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA) in partnership with social enterprise 81 Designs, which has created over 50,000 wristbands to acknowledge the UAE community’s commitment to the nation’s battle against COVID-19.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

أطلقت شركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية "صحة" مبادرة "ملتزمون" بالتعاون مع 81 ديزاينز، المؤسسة المجتمعية الرائدة، وذلك بهدف تأكيد التزام أفراد المجتمع في دولة الإمارات بتطبيق التدابير والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الجهات المختصة للوقاية والحد من انتشار فيروس كوفيد-19.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ وبموجب هذه المبادرة ستقوم مؤسسة 81 ديزاينز، بتوزيع 50 ألف سوار مطاطي كتب عليها "ملتزمون" باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، بالتعاون مع "صحة".⁣ ⁣ سيتم توزيع السوار على مراكز المسح الوطني التي أقامتها شركة "صحة" في 7 مناطق من إمارة #أبوظبي بحيث تقدم سواراً لكل من يقوم بالفحص للكشف عن فيروس كوفيد – 19.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ @sehahealth launched the ‘I am Committed’ initiative in collaboration with ‘81 Designs’, a UAE-based social enterprise. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ This aims to increase awareness of the government’s efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and encourage the community to adhere to guidelines.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce 50,000 wristbands with the message ‘I am committed’, which will be worn by every person who gets tested at any of the 7 SEHA-accredited screening facilities in #AbuDhabi.

A post shared by مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) on

“The UAE’s leadership has taken exemplary steps to empower the country’s health care sector and effectively combat the global pandemic with country-wide testing, prevention and preparedness,” said Mohammed Hawas Al-Sadid, the CEO of SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services. “These efforts combined with the solidarity demonstrated by various private and public sector entities in the UAE, in support of the government’s initiatives has placed the country among the best in the world in terms of its response to COVID-19.”

As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce wristbands that will be given to every person who is tested at any of the SEHA-accredited screening facilities in Abu Dhabi. The first batch of 1,600 bands is now ready for distribution. 

By wearing a dynamic wristband, the “I Am Committed” project aims to raise awareness of the UAE government’s efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Proud wearers of the wristbands will hopefully encourage others to follow the government’s guidelines and also get tested for COVID-19.




SEHA has launched a series of other strategic programs to further benefit the nation during this time of crisis. (Supplied)

“A unique wristband with a powerful message can serve as a representation of the population standing united with the government in the fight against COVID-19,” said Nadine Maalouf, director of 81 Designs.

“Our vision is to continue to encourage social distancing yet support economic growth through the distribution of the wristbands across all testing centers throughout Abu Dhabi,” she continued. “This initiative is similar to the red Special Olympics wristbands that heads of state, footballers and royals wore to show that they stood behind the games and its participants.”




By wearing a dynamic wristband, the “I Am Committed” project aims to raise awareness of the UAE government’s efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus. (Supplied)

SEHA has launched a series of other strategic programs to further benefit the nation during this time of crisis. These include the roll-out of 14 drive-through testing facilities across the nation, the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic that has completed over 2.8 million virtual consultations, easy access to medication through the launch of a medication home delivery service that has delivered over 35 million prescriptions to patients’ homes.

SEHA has also organized additional deliveries to cars parked outside of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as well as establishing a dedicated WhatsApp hotline to respond to the community’s coronavirus-related concerns or enquiries.

Topics: Coronavirus Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company SEHA

Coronavirus ‘takes flavor out of Ramadan’ in North Africa

Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

Coronavirus ‘takes flavor out of Ramadan’ in North Africa

  • Social distancing measures have largely put a stop to the usual Ramadan traditions
  • Old cities normally crowded after iftar are like ghost towns
Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: North Africans say they are missing the taste of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions deprive them of traditional mealtime gatherings, evening outings and beloved sweets during the Muslim holy month.
“It’s not the usual Ramadan,” said one woman shopping in Ariana, near the capital Tunis, looking desperately for the cakes and sweets that normally fill the stalls during the fasting month.
Ramadan is traditionally a time for worship and socializing.
The faithful refrain from consuming food and water during the day, breaking their fast at dusk with family and friends for a meal known as iftar, and often going out afterwards.
But this year, social distancing measures have largely put a stop to the usual Ramadan traditions.
Mosques in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have been closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, preventing special evening prayers.
There are no long nights of musical gatherings, and in the medina of Tunis, there are no Sufi-inspired “hadra” chants and no “stambali” — a mystical trance dance ritual.
The old cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Tunis, normally crowded after iftar, are like ghost towns.
“Even the meals that bring all the family together around the same table are impossible — I’m afraid for my parents, who are elderly and sick,” said Maissa, a 46-year-old teacher from Algiers.
“The coronavirus has taken all the flavour out of the holy month this year,” said the mother-of-four.
In Morocco, dates — a Ramadan staple — and sweets are still available at the markets or in supermarkets.
“But I can’t travel to have iftar at my parents’ place” due to the night-time curfew, lamented one 35-year-old teacher who lives alone in Marrakesh.
“No cafes, no people in the mosques... it’s unprecedented,” he said.
In Algeria, after businesses were allowed to reopen at the start of Ramadan in April, crowding led authorities to reimpose closures in some areas.
Some in the capital Algiers traveled to Boufarik — around 30 kilometers (18 miles) away in Blida province, the epicenter of the country’s virus outbreak in early March — for a sugary sweet known as zlabia.
One man, Salem, said that in 30 years he had never failed to have zlabia from Boufarik on the table for Ramadan, but this year he came back empty-handed.
“Most of the stalls are closed and those that are open are crowded, so I turned back,” the 51-year-old said.
Authorities in Algeria have even prohibited community restaurants and soup kitchens where volunteers serve meals to the poor during the holy month.
Fekhreddine Zerrouki said his charity organization had planned to serve more than 1,500 meals a day, but was doing deliveries instead.
Samir, a volunteer with the Algerian Red Crescent, said the number of people benefiting from such Ramadan charity initiatives was “very low compared to the number of people in need.”
“We are missing the taste of Ramadan because of the lack of zlabia or the lost evenings, but some people don’t even have dates for breaking their fast,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Ramadan iftar

Related

Special
World
Seoul reopens mosques for Ramadan
Middle-East
Elderly in Gaza yearn for the old days of Ramadan

Latest updates

UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus
Airbus, Boeing delay delivering some aircraft: Air France-KLM chief executive
Philippine economy shrinks for first time in two decades
India factory gas leak under control, LG Chem investigating cause
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.