British Airways parent IAG dives into huge quarterly loss

IAG, which flies British Airways, slashed its passenger capacity by a staggering 94 percent from late March. (AFP)
Updated 07 May 2020
AFP

  • Huge net loss of $1.8 billion in the three months to the end of March
  • IAG slashed its passenger capacity by a staggering 94 percent from late March
LONDON: British Airways owner IAG said Thursday it plunged into the red in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic grounded planes, adding that pre-crisis passenger demand would not return until 2023.
The company suffered a huge net loss of $1.8 billion (€1.68 billion) in the three months to the end of March, when the global aviation sector began to be ravaged by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.
That contrasted with profit after tax of $74.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, IAG said in a statement.
News of the sharp loss comes one week after IAG outlined plans to axe up to 12,000 BA staff, as it struggles to cope with evaporating demand for air travel.
IAG on Thursday added that group revenue slid 13 percent to $4.9 billion in the first quarter.
“The results for the quarter were significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, which has had a devastating impact on the global airline and travel sectors, with the spread of the virus worldwide, resulting in lockdowns and travel restrictions and advisories, particularly from late February 2020 onwards,” the London-listed group said.
IAG, which flies also Spanish airline Iberia and Irish carrier Aer Lingus, slashed its passenger capacity by a staggering 94 percent from late March.
“Most of the loss in the quarter occurred in the last two weeks of March,” said outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh, noting that IAG “had a strong balance sheet and liquidity position coming into this crisis.”
“We are taking all appropriate actions to preserve cash, reduce and defer both capital spending and operating costs and secure additional financing,” he said.
Walsh added that IAG was planning for a “meaningful return” to flight services in July “at the earliest” — but cautioned that this was dependent on easing lockdowns and travel restrictions.
“We do not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest,” he said.
“This means group-wide restructuring is essential in order to get through the crisis and preserve an adequate level of liquidity. We intend to come out of the crisis as a stronger group.”
Most of its aircraft have been grounded apart from those being used for operating limited passenger, repatriation and cargo-only flights, the company said.
IAG added that Walsh would finally be replaced by Iberia boss Luis Gallego on September 24 after his start date had been put back because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Qatar Airways in talks with banks for billions of dollars in loans – sources

Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters

Qatar Airways in talks with banks for billions of dollars in loans – sources

  • Loan talks with banks are happening on a bilateral basis
  • Airline earlier signed an $850 million financing provided by Standard Chartered for seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft
Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters
DUBAI: Qatar Airways is in talks with banks for loans worth billions of dollars, three sources familiar with the matter said, as the state-owned airline readies to begin rebuilding its network that has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The talks with banks are happening on a bilateral basis, the sources said, with one of them adding the company could explore offering a guarantee from the ministry of finance for the fundraising.
Qatar Airways, which declined to comment on the talks, announced on Wednesday it would start re-opening routes that it had been forced to abandon during the outbreak that has virtually halted international travel.
That follows a March warning it was burning through cash as it remained one of few global airlines continuing to operate regular, scheduled — though limited — services.
Qatar Airways has, like other airlines, said it would have to eventually seek state aid and has since temporarily cut salaries and told staff to prepare for substantial job cuts.
The airline last month signed an $850 million financing provided by Standard Chartered for seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
Gulf rival Emirates, in the United Arab Emirates, has also been recently in discussions with lenders about financing, sources have said.

