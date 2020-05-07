You are here

  • Home
  • Baby Talk: 5 tips and ideas for getting your child off their screens

Baby Talk: 5 tips and ideas for getting your child off their screens

Screens are sometimes too convenient and can lead to problems in child development, even screen addiction! (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mx6bn

Updated 07 May 2020
Baby Arabia

Baby Talk: 5 tips and ideas for getting your child off their screens

Updated 07 May 2020
Baby Arabia

DUBAI: Screens are often used as a best baby sitter. Sometimes a little time spent playing a game can be a great way to keep your children entertained and it can also be a rich learning environment.

However screens are sometimes too convenient and can lead to problems in child development, even screen addiction!

If screens replace the essential social and play time a child needs, then there can be a problem. So then, Baby-Arabia is here to remind you of those child friendly, ever so necessary activities.

1.    Building bricks




Boys and girls love to create and make things. (Shutterstock)

Building bricks are one of the best toys ever created. Boys and girls love to create and make things. While they do this they are using cognitive powers to plan and construct or just having fun in their imaginations, soaring through the sky in an airplane, or diving to the depths of the ocean.

2.    Painting and drawing

A simple piece of paper and a set of poster paints can be messy, so make sure you put something down to contain the color! Painting and drawing are activities that all kids enjoy. Let them experiment and praise them for the portrait of you that they take so much care and time over. It looks nothing like you but to them it is a work of art and make sure you tell them so!

3.    Cooking




Let them help you make a cake or bake some bread. (Shutterstock)

Both boys and girls love to cook. Let them help you make a cake or bake some bread. Then when it is time to eat remind them of how clever they were in helping you to make it and just how delicious their gourmet creation is!

4.    Jobs around the house

To adults, nothing could be more tedious than cleaning up: but to children this can be an exciting, fun game. It helps foster a sense of responsibility and makes them feel part of a team. You might dislike vacuuming but a toddler will have immense fun pulling or pushing the suction hose around your house. In their minds they are driving a train or the vacuum is giant monster!

5.    Going out for a walk

If this sounds mundane or boring, you couldn’t be more wrong. When you are 3 a trip round the park is an adventure. Go to the shops, look at the birds and the blue sky. Let them see every-day people going about their business. Just get out and let your children experience the wonderful world they live in!

This article was first published on babyarabia.com

UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus

As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce wristbands that will be given to every person who is tested at any of the SEHA-accredited screening facilities in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Updated 07 May 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

UAE initiative launches proactive wristband against the spread of coronavirus

Updated 07 May 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Like any nation, the UAE has witnessed myriad challenges since its unification in 1971, but nothing has come close to what the country has experienced as it fights to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Every aspect of the UAE’s social and economic structure has been dismantled. And yet, never before has the nation come together in such unison to combat a common cause. 

Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the UAE has taken some of the most advanced measures on a global scale towards country-wide testing and prevention. There are now drive-through testing centers across the UAE, state-of-the-art field hospitals and the most advanced testing and care facilities possible. There is also an unforgettable spirit of unity that is binding the multicultural society of the UAE together.

A recent example that captures such spirit is “I Am Committed,” an initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA) in partnership with social enterprise 81 Designs, which has created over 50,000 wristbands to acknowledge the UAE community’s commitment to the nation’s battle against COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

أطلقت شركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية "صحة" مبادرة "ملتزمون" بالتعاون مع 81 ديزاينز، المؤسسة المجتمعية الرائدة، وذلك بهدف تأكيد التزام أفراد المجتمع في دولة الإمارات بتطبيق التدابير والإجراءات التي اتخذتها الجهات المختصة للوقاية والحد من انتشار فيروس كوفيد-19.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ وبموجب هذه المبادرة ستقوم مؤسسة 81 ديزاينز، بتوزيع 50 ألف سوار مطاطي كتب عليها "ملتزمون" باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، بالتعاون مع "صحة".⁣ ⁣ سيتم توزيع السوار على مراكز المسح الوطني التي أقامتها شركة "صحة" في 7 مناطق من إمارة #أبوظبي بحيث تقدم سواراً لكل من يقوم بالفحص للكشف عن فيروس كوفيد – 19.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ @sehahealth launched the ‘I am Committed’ initiative in collaboration with ‘81 Designs’, a UAE-based social enterprise. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ This aims to increase awareness of the government’s efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and encourage the community to adhere to guidelines.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce 50,000 wristbands with the message ‘I am committed’, which will be worn by every person who gets tested at any of the 7 SEHA-accredited screening facilities in #AbuDhabi.

A post shared by مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) on

“The UAE’s leadership has taken exemplary steps to empower the country’s health care sector and effectively combat the global pandemic with country-wide testing, prevention and preparedness,” said Mohammed Hawas Al-Sadid, the CEO of SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services. “These efforts combined with the solidarity demonstrated by various private and public sector entities in the UAE, in support of the government’s initiatives has placed the country among the best in the world in terms of its response to COVID-19.”

As part of the initiative, 81 Designs will locally produce wristbands that will be given to every person who is tested at any of the SEHA-accredited screening facilities in Abu Dhabi. The first batch of 1,600 bands is now ready for distribution. 

By wearing a dynamic wristband, the “I Am Committed” project aims to raise awareness of the UAE government’s efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Proud wearers of the wristbands will hopefully encourage others to follow the government’s guidelines and also get tested for COVID-19.

SEHA has launched a series of other strategic programs to further benefit the nation during this time of crisis. (Supplied)

“A unique wristband with a powerful message can serve as a representation of the population standing united with the government in the fight against COVID-19,” said Nadine Maalouf, director of 81 Designs.

“Our vision is to continue to encourage social distancing yet support economic growth through the distribution of the wristbands across all testing centers throughout Abu Dhabi,” she continued. “This initiative is similar to the red Special Olympics wristbands that heads of state, footballers and royals wore to show that they stood behind the games and its participants.”

By wearing a dynamic wristband, the “I Am Committed” project aims to raise awareness of the UAE government’s efforts to minimize the spread of coronavirus. (Supplied)

SEHA has launched a series of other strategic programs to further benefit the nation during this time of crisis. These include the roll-out of 14 drive-through testing facilities across the nation, the Telemedicine Virtual Outpatient Clinic that has completed over 2.8 million virtual consultations, easy access to medication through the launch of a medication home delivery service that has delivered over 35 million prescriptions to patients’ homes.

SEHA has also organized additional deliveries to cars parked outside of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as well as establishing a dedicated WhatsApp hotline to respond to the community’s coronavirus-related concerns or enquiries.

Topics: Coronavirus Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company SEHA

Latest updates

The tackle that changed modern football 40 years ago
Massive India repatriation begins with flights from UAE
Trump and Putin discuss arms race, welcome OPEC + oil deal
Focus: US Macro Picture
Johnson warns of ‘maximum caution’ as UK considers easing lockdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.