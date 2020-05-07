You are here

No compromise on CPEC as it is country's future: Bajwa

Updated 07 May 2020
The Express Tribune

No compromise on CPEC as it is country’s future: Bajwa

Updated 07 May 2020
The Express Tribune

May 07: CPEC Authority Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a non-political international project and work for its completion is in progress on a fast pace.
Imran orders opening of Chaman border for Afghan trade

Updated 21 March 2020
Pakistan Today

Imran orders opening of Chaman border for Afghan trade

Updated 21 March 2020
Pakistan Today

March 21: Pakistan Today states that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered opening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman “despite global pandemic” to support Afghan “brothers and sisters” as the region feels the pinch of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

