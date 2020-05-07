You are here

Uber lays off hundreds in Egypt amid global cuts, staff says

In this file pan zoom image, an Uber logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California on May 8, 2019. Uber said May 6, 2020 it was cutting 3,700 jobs amid a huge slump in its ride-hailing operations during the pandemic.(AFP)
Updated 07 May 2020
Reuters

  • Former employees say they had been told that about 40% of staff in Uber’s Egypt offices had been laid off.
  • Egypt is the biggest market in the Middle East for ride-hailing services
CAIRO: Uber Technologies Inc. laid off hundreds of office-based staff in Egypt on Wednesday as the ride-hailing firm made wider cuts amid the fallout from the new coronavirus, one current and two former employees said.
The former employees, both of whom lost their jobs on Wednesday, and one employee who retained her post, said they had been told that about 40% of staff in Uber’s Egypt offices had been laid off.
That was out of a total headcount of 650-700, they said.
It came as Uber announced it would cut about 3,700 full-time jobs globally, affecting 17% of its employee count.
An Uber spokesman declined to share details of the layoffs in Egypt but said a total of 46 countries had been affected by the changes.
Egypt, with a swelling population of more than 100 million, is the biggest market in the Middle East for ride-hailing services and has been among Uber’s top 10 markets globally.
The country has taken a series of measures to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, including a night curfew and the closure of schools and mosques.
However, the government has stopped short of imposing a lockdown, and taxis have continued to operate during the day.

Topics: Egypt Uber

  • Turkish economy has been hammered by a currency crisis which pushed the lira down to a record low of 7.25 to the dollar on Thursday
  • The shutdown of the tourism industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a further blow to the Turkish economy
LONDON: The Turkish lira tumbled on Thursday despite efforts by the finance minister to defend the country’s fiscal policy.

Berat Albayrak said the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves were more than adequate even as the currency continued to fall during his address.
The son-in-law of President Tayyip Erdogan has been in the spotlight as the economy has been hammered by a currency crisis which pushed the lira down to a record low of 7.25 to the dollar on Thursday.
The president has ruled out seeking help from the International Monetary Fund.
The lira has now lost more than 18 percent against the greenback since the start of 2020 and has been in retreat for six days on the trot.
Earlier Reuters reported that a Fed policymaker — asked on Wednesday about extending swap facilities to Turkey and others in need — said the Fed already has lines with countries that have a relationship of “mutual trust” with the US, and the highest credit standards.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the facilities were meant to stabilize markets and not provide funding as such.
Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, told the newswire it was “just a matter of time” before the lira’s weakness and low reserves lead to a crisis in which Turkish firms or banks are unable to meet some debt obligations.
“There is no immediate risk of a full-fledged financial crisis but the risk has increased recently,” he said.
The shutdown of the tourism industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a further blow to the Turkish economy, sapping the country of foreign currency and putting thousands of people out of work as the country nears what would normally be the busy high season.

Topics: Turkey Berat AlbayraK COVID-19

