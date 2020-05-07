Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government

Gatherings of more than 5 banned in Saudi Arabia as virus death toll reaches 219

RIYADH: Gatherings of more than five people are banned in Saudi Arabia under new laws announced by the Kingdom's interior ministry on Thursday.

The ministry also announced a new police unit had been formed to enforce the fresh regulations on social distancing, in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

People from more than one family as well as individuals who are not members of the same family gathering are both prohibited, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Congregations of individuals in malls or shops and gatherings of individuals who do not live in the same house are also both banned.

The ministry announced a new police unit would be enforcing the laws to ensure the safety of the Kingdom’s public and to make sure people follow the new social distancing measures.

Also on Thursday, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced 1,793 new cases of COVID-19, which puts the total confirmed cases at 33,731. It also announced 10 new fatalities from the virus, meaning Saudi Arabia’s death toll stands at 219.

With the 1,015 recoveries announced on Thursday, the total number of people to have recovered in the Kingdom is 7,798.