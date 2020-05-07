You are here

Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi takes the oath in front of Iraq's parliament during an overnight session in Baghdad. (AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Al-Kadhimi on forming a government
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry welcomed the formation of Iraq’s new government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday.
The ministry added that the Kingdom supports Iraq and is ready to work with it and strengthen the historic ties between the two countries in order to achieve safety and security in the region and prevent external interference.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Al-Kadhimi on forming a government.
Al-Kadhimi was sworn in as prime minister by lawmakers early on Thursday after weeks of political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Gatherings of more than 5 banned in Saudi Arabia as virus death toll reaches 219

  • Gatherings of more than five people are banned in the Kingdom
  • Also on Thursday, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced 1,793 new cases of COVID-19
RIYADH: Gatherings of more than five people are banned in Saudi Arabia under new laws announced by the Kingdom's interior ministry on Thursday. 

The ministry also announced a new police unit had been formed to enforce the fresh regulations on social distancing, in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

People from more than one family as well as individuals who are not members of the same family gathering are both prohibited, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Congregations of individuals in malls or shops and gatherings of individuals who do not live in the same house are also both banned.

The ministry announced a new police unit would be enforcing the laws to ensure the safety of the Kingdom’s public and to make sure people follow the new social distancing measures.

Also on Thursday, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced 1,793 new cases of COVID-19, which puts the total confirmed cases at 33,731. It also announced 10 new fatalities from the virus, meaning Saudi Arabia’s death toll stands at 219.

With the 1,015 recoveries announced on Thursday, the total number of people to have recovered in the Kingdom is 7,798.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

