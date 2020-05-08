You are here

World watches on as South Korea’s K League kicks off

A worker trims the grass on the field at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea’s K League will kick off the season on Friday. (AP)
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s K League will have a profile it has never enjoyed before when the delayed 2020 season kicks off in Jeonju on Friday, providing top-flight soccer action to a world starved of live sport.

Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors open the season when they host Korean FA Cup holders Suwon Bluewings at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in a fixture put back more than two months by the coronavirus outbreak.

Broadcasters from 10 countries, mostly in Asia and Europe, have bought rights for the season and Friday’s match will be streamed live with English commentary on the league’s Twitter feed and YouTube.

With the baseball season having started on Tuesday, South Korea is well aware that it is blazing a trail for nations returning to normality after the coronavirus shutdown.

“I expect sports to give hope to the people desiring the recovery of their daily lives as early as possible,” the country’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday.

No fans will be allowed into the stadium for the match despite South Korea’s widely admired success at containing the spread of COVID-19, allowing a move from social distancing to “everyday quarantine” as of Wednesday.

Other protocols have been put in place to protect the health of the players.

A nod of the head will replace the traditional pre-match handshake, spitting is discouraged, and excessive goal-scoring celebrations are banned.

Players and staff will also have their temperatures checked when they enter the stadium, even though they have all been tested for the virus.

“About a week ago, we decided to get everyone, players and coaching staff, tested for the coronavirus so that there will be little or no risk of infection even if there’s contact,” Lee Jong-kwoun, the K League’s head of communication, told Reuters on Thursday.

“So about 1,100 players and coaches and team staff members were tested and fortunately everyone came back negative.”

If any players or staff test positive for COVID-19 during the remainder of the season, their team will be suspended from competition for two weeks.

The league is passing on the lessons they have learned to other professional leagues around the world through their safety manual, Lee said.

Fans return

The K League is hoping fans will be able to return to stadiums before too long in a season cut to 27 rounds from 38 because of the
COVID-19 delay.

The attention the K League is receiving by getting players back on the pitch while other leagues remain in furlough has, however, helped make up for a lack of revenue from ticket sales.

“The biggest source of revenue for the league and teams is broadcast rights and sponsorship,” Lee added.

“Fortunately we’ve been getting world attention by being able to open the season a bit early, and we’re hoping that through this world exposure, we’ll be trying to generate more sponsorship and broadcast revenue.”

The K League is Asia’s oldest professional league, dating back to 1983 when the splendidly named but now-defunct Hallelujah FC were the inaugural champions.

It has fallen behind the other top East Asian leagues in profile in recent years despite boasting more Asian club champions than any other nation, with Jeonbuk accounting for two of the 11 titles won by South Korean sides.

Jeonbuk have also won the K League for six of the last seven years, making them strong favourites to win the title again this year under Portuguese coach Jose Morais, once Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Suwon’s fourth title came back in 2008 but they boasted the league’s top scorer last season in Australian Adam Taggart, who found the net 20 times.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, currently undergoing three weeks national military service on the island of Jeju, is a reminder that there is also homegrown talent in South Korean football.

That talent is now set for worldwide exposure, especially as the strict convention of wearing facemasks in public in South Korea will be eased for the duration of each fixture.

“As the game gets underway, players will be playing without their masks on,” Lee said.

Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time

Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Clubs gear up for Bundesliga restart in eight days’ time

Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga clubs were racing Thursday to get ready for the restart of the season in nine days’ time, amid concerns about whether the players will stick to the strict hygiene guidelines implemented to ensure the campaign is completed.

Twenty-four hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government gave the German Football League the green light to return, the league said it will resume the season on Saturday, May 16.

The Bundesliga will be the first top European football league to restart matches since the outbreak of the coronavirus forced lockdown measures to be imposed across the continent.

All games will be played without spectators.

The opening day’s key game is between second-placed Borussia Dortmund and arch-rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park — but instead of being roared on by an 81,000 crowd, the teams will play in an empty stadium.

France has already ended the Ligue 1 season, with football in England, Spain and Italy still suspended.

The situation gives “German football a huge headstart,” according to Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Until Merkel gave the go-ahead, clubs had still been training in small groups.

On Thursday, Dortmund, who were four points behind leaders Bayern Munich when the league was halted in mid-March, held full team training for the first
time in seven weeks.

“We have had very constructive talks with the local health authority about it,” a club spokesman told AFP subsidiary SID.

Borussia Moenchengladbach also resumed team training, despite announcing Thursday that one of their backroom staff had “a very weak” positive test of the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

“The coaches and the team have worked under unusual conditions over the past few weeks. Everyone is happy team training is permitted again,” said Borussia’s sporting director Max Eberl.

The Bundesliga wants to complete the last nine rounds of matches before June 30 to secure around €300 million ($325 million) in television money.

However, it is a step into the unknown.

“One must not forget, we are now in a situation that we do not know,” admitted Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“We’re all starting a bit from zero. One cannot rule out that there are one or two surprises.”

The worry is that an outbreak of the coronavirus in the league could again halt the resumed season, this time for good.

There were 10 positive cases from 1,724 tests of players and staff at the top 36 clubs in the first wave of testing.

The onus is firmly on the players to follow the hygiene guidelines, including avoiding contact at all times.

Hertha Berlin striker Salomon Kalou, 34, was suspended earlier this week by his club for posting a video on social media where he shook hands with team-mates.

Kalou issued an apology, but politicians pointed to the Ivory Coast forward as an example of how not to behave during a pandemic which has so far claimed over 7,000 lives in Germany.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer has said Bundesliga footballers have a “enormous responsibility” to be role models.

To drum home the point, German daily Bild translated “Follow The Rules!” into 28 languages for the 278 foreign players in the league.

“I was horrified,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild when asked about the Kalou video.

“I will tell our players again that we have a big responsibility.

“Hertha did the right thing. Such individual cases have to be sanctioned harshly.”

A similar message will be the mantra at Bayern.

Topics: Bundesliga

