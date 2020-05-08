Saudi crown prince calls new Iraqi prime minister

You are here

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was sworn in on Thurday. (AP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in a call on Thursday. 

Al-Kadhimi was sworn in as prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday after weeks of tense political negotiations.

The crown prince confirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for Iraq's development and security and the Kingdom's keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries, the Saudi Press Association reported early Friday.

Among the recent promotions approved by the Cabinet, Abdullah bin Hasan Al-Kinani was promoted to a cultural consultant at the Ministry of Media.

Al-Kinani was born in Al-Baha region. He studied media at Umm Al-Qura University and holds a master’s degree in administrative science from Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.  

Al-Kinani began his working life as a journalist, rising to become head of Al-Madinah newspaper’s Riyadh bureau. He also worked on news bulletins and cultural, political and media programs at Riyadh’s radio station.

In 2010, he was appointed as assistant director of the Literary Clubs Directorate at what was then the Ministry of Culture and Information. One year later, Al-Kinani became head of that directorate. He was later appointed assistant to the deputy minister of culture and information for cultural affairs, before the two entities were separated.

Al-Kinani was the deputy minister’s assistant for two years before being named supervisor of public libraries. In that role, Al-Kinani supervised several book fairs in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah.

In May 2018, Al-Kinani was promoted to supervisor of cultural affairs at the Ministry of Media, and chaired a number of organizing committees of Islamic ministerial conferences on media and culture, including the 8th Conference of OIC Culture Ministers, held in Madinah in 2014.

Al-Kinani has also represented Saudi Arabia in numerous cultural conferences and forums around the world.

