Saudi nationals fly back to Riyadh from Lebanon

The Saudi nationals took off from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport and landed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. (Supplied)
Updated 08 May 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

RIYADH: While Saudi nationals have not been able to cross from Syria to Lebanon, 88 Saudis who were staying in Lebanon flew home on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight.

They took off from Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport and landed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

This falls within the efforts to repatriate Saudis wishing to come back to the Kingdom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the Saudi Embassy said that “the passengers were tested before boarding the plane under the supervision of medical teams, while a safe distance was kept between them on board the plane.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari, accompanied by the embassy’s work groups concerned with the affairs of Saudi citizens, bid the returnees farewell before they took off.

Stressing the Kingdom’s role in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Bukhari said: “It was one of the first countries to acknowledge its threat and took all the necessary preventive measures that were commended by the World Health Organization (WHO)."

“These measures came in line with the directives of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide assistance and the necessary facilities to all Saudi citizens stuck abroad, including those in Lebanon.”

Coronavirus measures in Egypt to continue during Ramadan

Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Coronavirus measures in Egypt to continue during Ramadan

  • Madbouli also said that the government has repatriated more than 1,100 Egyptians from Kuwait over the past two days
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: All measures being implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Egypt would remain in place during the entire month of Ramadan, local daily Egypt Today reported citing Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli.
The measures include a night curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the opening shopping malls over the whole week only until 5:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the budget for the new fiscal year will include an article allocating $6.35 billion to raise wages and pensions and the state has been keen to not place extra burden on people amid the coronavirus crisis, Madbouli said in a press conference.
Madbouli also said that the government has repatriated more than 1,100 Egyptians from Kuwait over the past two days, as part of the country’s efforts to fly home from its citizens from coronavirus hotspots.

