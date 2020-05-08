You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief continues distribution of Ramadan food aid worldwide

KSRelief continues distribution of Ramadan food aid worldwide

Saudi aid agency provides Ramadan food baskets to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries in Palestine, Jordan, Sudan, Somalia and Pakistan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfbzh

Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

KSRelief continues distribution of Ramadan food aid worldwide

  • Deal signed to implement second phase of dialysis center in Yemen
Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed Ramadan food baskets to the neediest families in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. In total, 1,920 Ramadan food baskets were distributed, benefiting 9,600 individuals.

In cooperation with the same charity, KSRelief has so far provided 3,610 food baskets to needy families in various governorates in Jordan during Ramadan.

On Thursday, the center distributed 400 food baskets in Darfur State, Sudan, benefiting 2,400 individuals. This is a part of an ongoing project aiming to distribute 38,211 food baskets in Sudan during the holy month.

In Somalia, KSRelief provided 1,000 food baskets to help 6,000 people affected by torrential rains and floods that swept through the Qardho region of Puntland. The president of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Dani, thanked the Kingdom — and KSRelief — for its quick response.

The center also distributed 1,239 food baskets in Punjab, Pakistan, benefiting 7,434 people. So far this Ramadan, the center has provided more than 16,000 food baskets to people in need in Pakistan.

KSRelief also delivered 55 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to the people of Mauritius. Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth thanked King Salman for the gift that will benefit around 220,000 people.

In Yemen, KSRelief signed an agreement with the Selah Foundation for Development on Thursday to begin the second phase of the dialysis center in Yemen’s Al-Dhale province. 

The agreement was signed by KSRelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, at the center’s premises in Riyadh.

The dialysis center will provide a local service for patients suffering from kidney failure. It will also include a counseling clinic for patients.

The agreement states that KSRelief will provide materials sufficient for 6,000 dialysis processes and will also provide the necessary equipment and staff to keep the center running, as well as providing meals for patients.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief medical aid arrives in Yemen

Three repatriation flights arrive in Riyadh amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

Three repatriation flights arrive in Riyadh amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Precautionary measures were implemented in 12 stages
Updated 08 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Three Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) repatriation flights from Houston, Beirut and Nairobi arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, state news agency SPA reported.
All health precautions and protocols were followed after their arrival, the report added. The measures were implemented in 12 stages, starting from the arrival of the citizens in the airport of the country of departure until their arrival and exit from Saudi Arabia’s airports.
All arriving passengers in the Kingdom pass through the mandatory thermal camera device and when a positive condition is detected, the patient is immediately isolated and transferred to a health facility.
The nationals were welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health and the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry, Red Sea Development company sign deal for CSR initiatives
Saudi Arabia
16 companies complete Saudi Arabia’s Misk 500 startup program

Latest updates

Coronavirus measures in Egypt to continue during Ramadan
Kuwaiti and GCC artists create online gallery to promote solidarity during COVID-19
Egypt halts football activities until end of May
Lebanon’s PM Diab says price increases ‘unreasonable’
Pakistan repatriates 550 more citizens from the UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.