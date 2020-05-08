KSRelief continues distribution of Ramadan food aid worldwide

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed Ramadan food baskets to the neediest families in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. In total, 1,920 Ramadan food baskets were distributed, benefiting 9,600 individuals.

In cooperation with the same charity, KSRelief has so far provided 3,610 food baskets to needy families in various governorates in Jordan during Ramadan.

On Thursday, the center distributed 400 food baskets in Darfur State, Sudan, benefiting 2,400 individuals. This is a part of an ongoing project aiming to distribute 38,211 food baskets in Sudan during the holy month.

In Somalia, KSRelief provided 1,000 food baskets to help 6,000 people affected by torrential rains and floods that swept through the Qardho region of Puntland. The president of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Dani, thanked the Kingdom — and KSRelief — for its quick response.

The center also distributed 1,239 food baskets in Punjab, Pakistan, benefiting 7,434 people. So far this Ramadan, the center has provided more than 16,000 food baskets to people in need in Pakistan.

KSRelief also delivered 55 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to the people of Mauritius. Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth thanked King Salman for the gift that will benefit around 220,000 people.

In Yemen, KSRelief signed an agreement with the Selah Foundation for Development on Thursday to begin the second phase of the dialysis center in Yemen’s Al-Dhale province.

The agreement was signed by KSRelief’s assistant supervisor general for operations and programs, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, at the center’s premises in Riyadh.

The dialysis center will provide a local service for patients suffering from kidney failure. It will also include a counseling clinic for patients.

The agreement states that KSRelief will provide materials sufficient for 6,000 dialysis processes and will also provide the necessary equipment and staff to keep the center running, as well as providing meals for patients.